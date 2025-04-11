Hudson River not new to helicopter crashes; at least 20 killed since 2009

A Bell 206 helicopter crashed into New York City's Hudson River on Thursday, killing all six people onboard. Authorities confirmed that they received a report of a chopper in the Manhattan river at around 3:17 PM local time. Videos posted on social media showed the aircraft submerged in water and multiple rescue boats circling the site of the crash. A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday(Getty Images via AFP)

"Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas," the New York Police Department (NYPD) said in an update on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Hudson River helicopter crash: First video from scene surfaces, NYC officials on scene | Watch

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the crash ‘heartbreaking and tragic’. “Please avoid the area near Pier 40 in Manhattan in the meantime,” Adams posted to X.

ABC News cited sources to report that a family from Spain, including three children, and a pilot were on board. FlightRadar graphs showed that the aircraft was in the air for 15 minutes before crashing.

Read More: Hudson River crash: Helicopter's ‘blade flew off’ with 5 onboard - New details emerge

The Hudson River is not new to helicopter crashes. A plane and a tourist helicopter collided over the river in 2009. Nine people were killed in the accident. A 2018 crash of a charter helicopter offering ‘open door’ flights killed at least five people. So, in total 20 people have died (including Thursday's fatalities) in helicopter crashes at the Hudson since 2009.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the 2009 and 2018 helicopter crashes involving the Hudson River area, based on historical records and official reports. These incidents highlight the risks of low-altitude flights over New York’s busy waterways.

2009 Hudson River midair collision

The crash in August 2009 took place over the Hudson River, near Hoboken, New Jersey, roughly between Manhattan’s West 14th Street and Jersey City. A Piper PA-32R-300 Lance (single-engine plane), operated by a private pilot and a Eurocopter AS350 (helicopter), operated by Liberty Helicopter Sightseeing Tours were involved.

The FAA tightened Hudson Corridor rules in November 2009, mandating altitude separation and better pilot training.

2018 East River helicopter crash

In March 2018, a Eurocopter AS350B2, operated by Liberty Helicopters for FlyNYON, crashed in the East River, off Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The crash happened at 7:07 PM EDT, during a twilight ‘doors-off’ tour.

The FAA banned doors-off flights without quick-release harnesses in April 2018. FlyNYON halted ops briefly, and lawsuits followed, with families blaming both the operator and Airbus (the chopper’s maker).