Hudson River helicopter crash: First video from scene surfaces, NYC officials on scene | Watch

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 11, 2025 01:34 AM IST

A helicopter crashed in New York City's Hudson River on Thursday.

A helicopter crashed in New York City's Hudson River on Thursday. The New York Police Department confirmed the report of the downed aircraft near the West Side Highway and Spring Street came in shortly after 3 PM local time. Emergency boats could be seen at the scene.

A helicopter crashed in the Hudson River on Thursday(X/AZ Intel)
A helicopter crashed in the Hudson River on Thursday(X/AZ Intel)

At least four people were on board, according to the New York Fire Department (FDNY). NBC New York cited two rescue officials to report that one person had been pulled from the chopper and life-saving efforts were underway.

"Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas," the NYPD said in an update on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The city's Office of Emergency Management urged people to avoid the area. Authorities did not release information on injuries. We do not know the cause of the crash yet.

Here's a video from the scene

Storm chaser Tyler Anderson tweeted that the helicopter appeared to be N216MH, a Bell 206. It is ‘owned by Meridian helicopters. Radar shows it suddenly dropping to the water just north of the Holland Tunnel,’ he said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Coast Guard said it's stopped boat traffic in the area and is among the agencies responding.

