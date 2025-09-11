Alabama, Virginia universities issue lockdowns over ‘terrorist threat’ after Charlie Kirk shooting

On Thursday, September 11, Virginia State University (VSU), Hampton University in Virginia, Alabama State University, and Southern University and A&M College were put on lockdown after officials received reports of possible terrorist threats. Hampton University cancel classes and issue lockdowns over threats(X/@_HamptonU)

Virginia State University issued a campus alert at 8.30 am ET requesting all students, faculty, and staff to remain in a safe location, for students and employees off campus to remain off campus until further notice. Classes were cancelled and all employees were to work remotely, USA Today reported.

At Hampton University, officials announced that all non-essential activities, including classes, were suspended immediately. The closure will continue through Friday, with students advised to limit movement across campus and non-essential personnel ordered to evacuate, another NBC Washington report stated.

Alabama and Southern Universities also affected

Alabama State University confirmed to local media that it had received a ‘terrorist threat’ and closed all campus operations. A spokesperson said the school was working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure community safety.

Meanwhile, Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge also went into lockdown. The restrictions applied across its landmass, including the Law Center, Agricultural Research and Extension Center, and Library School.

Student reactions

Students reported mixed emotions as news of the potential threats spread. Donovan Washington, a sophomore at Hampton University, was studying in the library when he was told to evacuate, per Daily Mail.

He was quoted in the report saying he was a “little taken back”, but instinct just came in and “I just had to get out real quickly.”

Another student, Amirah Woodruff, said she was in class when she received the alert, the report added. She explained that it made her skeptical and added, “I know the school probably doesn’t even know the full details yet.”

FBI involvement

The threats were made the day after Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University. Some students voiced concerns about potential connections, even though no direct connection has been verified.

The FBI has requested the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in Kirk's murder after releasing a photograph of him. Whether the threats on campus are connected has not been confirmed by authorities.

The significance of HBCUs

Before 1964, HBCUs were founded to give Black Americans, who were mainly shut out of other universities, access to higher education. They continue to be essential educational and cultural pillars in the US today.

FAQs

Q1: Which universities were affected by the lockdowns?

A: Virginia State University, Hampton University, Alabama State University, and Southern University and A&M College.

Q2: Why were these schools placed on lockdown?

A: They received potential terror threats, though specific details have not yet been released.

Q3: How long will Hampton University’s classes be canceled?

A: Hampton University announced cancellations for Thursday and Friday.