Revenge porn threats, harassment: What Miss USA Lindsey Langston is accusing Congressman Cory Mills of; details here

Miss United States 2024, Lindsey Langston, has accused Republican congressman Cory Mills of threatening to release explicit images and videos of her after their relationship ended. Miss USA Lindsey Langston has accused Florida republican Cory Mills of harassment and threats of releasing explicit images and videos of her. (instagram/@lindseylangstonfl, AP)

Miss USA Lindsey Langston is also a member of the republican state committee of Columbia County Florida GOP. Langston was crowned Miss United States in Memphis, Tennessee, on October 8, 2024, while representing her home state as Miss Florida. Langston, a former Miss Florida United States 2024, USA National Miss Florida 2021, and Miss U.S. National Forestry 2023, is also a children’s book author and advocate for the American agriculture industry. In 2025, she took part in Maxim Magazine’s Cover Girl competition to raise funds for Soldier’s Angels, a charity supporting active-duty service members and veterans.

According to a police report filed on July 14 in Florida, the 25-year-old claimed Mills also threatened to harm her future romantic partners. The report, made public this week, stated that the alleged threats were made “numerous times” after Mills believed she had other partners following their breakup in February. Langston, who is set to compete at Miss Universe in November, reportedly shared messages to support her claims.

Relationship history and prior allegations

Langston said that her relationship with the congressman began in 2021, when he was separated from his wife but awaiting divorce. She claimed she moved out of his home earlier this year after news reports surfaced of police investigating an alleged assault involving Mills and another woman in Washington - an incident both denied, and which did not result in charges.

Mills, 45, is a decorated Army veteran having served in Iraq, and staunch Donald Trump supporter who represents a district northeast of Orlando. He was elected for a second term in 2024 and had previously floated a Senate run.

Also Read | Florida Republican Cory Mills travels to Israel to rescue 32 Americans stranded amid Hamas attack

Claims of a ‘political attack’

In a statement responding to Langston's accusations, Mills said, “These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions. I have always conducted myself with integrity, both personally and in service to Florida’s 7th District.” No charges have been filed in connection with Langston’s complaint. Mills called the allegations “false” and a “political attack” orchestrated by Anthony Sabatini - his former GOP primary rival in 2022 - who is now representing Langston as her lawyer.

Sabatini posted screenshots allegedly showing Mills’ threats on social media and claimed Langston had sought a restraining order, though this has not been confirmed. In response, the Florida republican accused Sabatini of weaponizing the legal system to orchestrate a smear campaign against his rival, using “a narrative built on lies and flawed legal arguments” to score headlines.

Sabatini simply stated: “Mills must resign.”