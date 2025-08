President Donald Trump has endorsed Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters to lead the Republican National Committee, as current RNC Chair Michael Whatley prepares to launch a Senate bid in North Carolina. A longtime Trump ally, Gruters has served in the Florida Senate since 2018 and was appointed RNC treasurer earlier this year.

