NYC floods: Videos show MTA bus flooded in Brooklyn, LIRR train stranded in Queens; rescue efforts underway

Heavy rainfall brought parts of New York City's transit system to a standstill on Thursday, with commuters stranded and flooded streets across the boroughs. From flooded buses in Brooklyn to stalled trains in Queens, the storm left chaos in its wake, as local citizens captured the shocking videos. Heavy rainfall in New York City led to flooded streets and stranded commuters, with videos capturing the chaos. Chantal McLaughlin/via REUTERS (Chantal McLaughlin via REUTERS)

Chilling videos of stranded trains and flooded buses in NYC: Watch

The torrential rains slammed New York City, stranding a Long Island Rail Road train in Queens. According to a X post shared, the train came to a halt near the Bayside Station. As the floodwaters rose quickly, the emergency crew was forced to step in, rescuing passengers.

Here's a video of crew members rescuing passengers:

Meanwhile, a local citizen captured flood waters rushing through an MTA bus on Farragut Road in East Flatbush on Thursday afternoon as the torrential rains overwhelmed the city streets. The clip was shared by CBS New York.

Here's a video of the flooded MTA bus:

The heavy rains have not only affected the road transit but also the airlines. Several flights were cancelled across New York City's three major airports. The same was applied to major airports in Washington, New Jersey, and Philadelphia as well.

State emergency in New York and New Jersey

Flash floods swept through New York and the Northeast as powerful storms battered the region. With heavy rain causing widespread disruptions, some workers were sent home early, and emergency officials urged residents to stay off the roads. Both New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency as flood risks intensified.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, “I am urging all New Yorkers to stay vigilant, stay informed, and use caution as we expect excessive rainfall with the potential for flash flooding.” She added, “State agencies are on standby for heavy downpours and localized flooding and will be monitoring the situation in real-time to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers in the path of the storm,” as reported by The Independent.