University District shooting: Man killed near University of Washington; What we know about suspect

The Seattle police are investigating a homicide case where an adult male was shot and killed on Thursday near the University of Washington’s campus. The Seattle Police Department confirmed that it is investigating the shooting as a homicide. Image for representation(Pexels)

Officers responded to gunfire reports around 7:18 pm near NE 47th Street and 17th Avenue Northeast. They found the victim there, with a gunshot wound to the chest, and the man was declared dead at the scene.

The Seattle Police Department confirmed that it is investigating the incident as a homicide. Meanwhile, a public information officer said no further details were immediately available and that he was going to the scene.

What we know about the suspect

The suspect is still at large, and though not much details are available, we do know that he's been described as a man in a black hoodie, and was seen fleeing in a white sedan.

The suspect was seen running northbound from where the shooting occurred. The vehicle was last seen going eastbound on NE 50th Street.

The university has already stated that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident near UW comes on the same day that the Seattle police were investigating an unrelated shooting which went down near the Seattle waterfront.

In that case, responding officers managed to detain a suspect at the scene of the crime itself. Medics, meanwhile, shifted one victim to the Harborview Medical Center. This individual had suffered at gunshot wound to the chest and was reportedly in a serious but stable condition.

Washington state, where Seattle is located, is tightening the screws on gun laws in the meantime. Reportedly, the state will need a permit, fingerprinting and live-fire training to buy guns starting 2027. Supporters have lauded this move, believing it will help keep guns out of the wrong hands.