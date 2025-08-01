Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Kill Devil Hills shooting: Reports of shots fired at Avalon Fishing Pier

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 01, 2025 01:04 am IST

Reports of shots fired at Avalon Fishing Pier, Kill Devil Hills, NC. Heavy police, EMS response; awaiting confirmation from local authorities.

There were reports of shots being fired at the Avalon Fishing Pier in Kill Devil Hills off North Carolina's Outer Banks islands on Thursday afternoon. There was a massive police and EMS response at the pier amid reports of shots being fired at the North Carolina island popular for fishing activities. As of now, a confirmation is awaited from the Kill Devil Hills Police Department.

Representational image.
Representational image.

Austin Ayers, journalist from North Carolina, said that there was an incident at the Avalon Fishing pier, and law enforcement is responding. He did not confirm is shots were fired.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident unfolding in King Devil Hills right now,” Ayers wrote. “I'm being briefed on the situation.”

This is a breaking news.

News / World News / US News / Kill Devil Hills shooting: Reports of shots fired at Avalon Fishing Pier
