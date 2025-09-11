Charlie Kirk net worth: How rich is Trump ally who was shot at Utah university

Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump ally and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot at during an event at Utah Valley University, in Orem, on Wednesday. Kirk was seated in a tent, delivering a speech, when shots appeared to hit him on the side of the neck. Charlie Kirk is the founder of Turning Point USA(X/@MAGAVoice)

Following the incident, many within the government and the Republican party – including President Trump and Vice President JD Vance – have shared their concern for Kirk's wellbeing.

Kirk has been shifted to a hospital, while details are awaited about his condition.

Charlie Kirk net worth

Kirk has an estimated net worth of $12 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. According to Associated Press, in 2023, Kirk had three properties – all valued at over a million, and also possessed a $4.75 million Spanish-style estate in a gated Arizona golf club.

Kirk has made most of his money from public speaking fees, and from his successful podcast and radio show.

In 2020, it was reported by ProPublica that Kirk's earnings from Turning Point USA had soared to $300,000. At the time, he had reportedly bought a $855,000 two-bedroom, two-bathroom oceanfront condo in Florida.

Also Read | Is Charlie Kirk OK after UVU shooting? Latest updates on his health condition

Turning Point USA's fortunes have also soared along with Kirk's and TPUSA’s revenues were estimated to be $85 million as per ProPublica. One of the largest national student conservative organizations in the US, Turning Point is a “movement dedicated to identifying, organizing, and empowering young people to promote the principles of free markets, and limited government,” as per Kirk's page.

TPUSA's inception was in June 2012, and in the time since, Kirk grew it to have representation in over 2000 high schools and college campuses across the country, and over 260,000 student members.

Besides, Kirk's engagements, he's also appeared on Fox News, CNBC, and FOX Business News over 200 times, as per his account.