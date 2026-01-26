Alex Pretti GoFundMe update: Here's how much money fundraiser has grown for nurse killed in Minneapolis

Federal immigration agents fatally shot 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a US citizen and intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs hospital, during an enforcement operation on January 24. A GoFundMe campaign for his family has now raised more than $1 million, according to Newsweek. Pretti's death has drawn widespread attention amid heightened scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement. Federal immigration agents shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. A GoFundMe for his family has raised over $1 million amid scrutiny of the incident. (Photo by HANDOUT / US Department of Veterans Affairs / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / US DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (AFP)

The incident comes just weeks after another US citizen, Renee Nicole Good, was killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis on January 7.

Alex Pretti's GoFundMe amount update The fundraiser was created in the days following Pretti's death to assist his family with funeral costs, legal fees, and other urgent expenses. The campaign had collected $1,079,290 through more than 27.9K individual donations, at the time of publication.

An update shared on Tuesday by GoFundMe organizer Keith Edwards stated that Pretti's father has officially been named the beneficiary of teh fundraiser. Once a beneficiary accepts, GoFundMe sets up a dedicated account connected to the campaign. This allows the recipient to securely provide banking details and manage fund transfers, as reported by Newsweek.

In a statement issued several hours after the shooting, the Department of Homeland Security said Pretti confronted US Border Patrol officers while carrying a 9 millimeter handgun. The agency added that he resisted efforts to disarm him and was shot following what it described as a violent struggle.

However, videos captured by bystanders and later examined by several news outlets appear to contradict that account. The footage shows Pretti directing traffic and not interacting with federal agents until an officer knocked a woman nearby to the ground, prompting his response.

The footage shows that even though Pretti moved to assist the woman, officers deployed a chemical irritant and took him to the ground. In the videos, he appears to be holding a cellphone as officers closed in. During the struggle, one officer can be seen removing a handgun from Pretti's waistband and stepping away with it, followed by a gunshot about a second later, after he seemed to have been disarmed.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at a Saturday press conference that Pretti legally owned the firearm and was authorized to carry it.