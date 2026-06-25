Allentown, PA fire update: Massive blaze in Front and Gordon Streets area; scary videos emerge - watch

A massive fire was reported in the Front and Gordon Streets area of Allentown in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania on June 24. Reports indicated it was a five-alarm fire and several units were responding to contain the blaze.

A 4th alarm fire was reported in Allentown, Pennsylvania on June 24. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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PA-Fire & Police, a Facebook page reporting on such incidents, shared photos of the blaze in Allentown.

A local media company keeping track of what happens in the Lehigh Valley also reported on the fire. “According to emergency dispatches, firefighters are operating at a 4th alarm fire in the area of Front and Gordon Streets in Allentown this evening. Please avoid the area to allow emergency personnel access and expect traffic delays. I will provide updates as more information becomes available. Evacuations of local homes in progress, according to emergency responders,” they noted.

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{{^usCountry}} A page also shared a map of where the fire broke out. “Large Commercial Building with heavy fire throughout,” it noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A page also shared a map of where the fire broke out. “Large Commercial Building with heavy fire throughout,” it noted. {{/usCountry}}

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One person on X, claiming to be a reporter, noted that it was a five-alarm fire now, and that it had broken out at ‘Bucky Boyle Park (10 Pump Place) in Allentown’. However, other reports do not confirm this to be the exact spot.

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“The entire building, which is a block long, is engulfed in flames. 5th alarm just transmitted and units are staging,” they added, sharing photos from a page of the ongoing blaze.

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Another page on X also shared a photo of the fire and remarked “Crazy fire in downtown Allentown right now.”

A cause for the fire is not known yet and there are no reports on injuries as of now.

Allentown fire: Scary videos emerge; residents react

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Meanwhile, several people shared videos of the ongoing blaze.

One remarked “From my daughter's street. Praying for all nearby and those fighting this fire.”

Another shared a clip from the street where cop cars could be seen headed in that direction.

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Yet another video from a distance showed thick black smoke rising.

Several others also shared photos of the ongoing fire in Allentown. “Huge fire in Allentown . Praying for all involved,” a person noted.

A clip of the fiery blaze was shared in the comments of the post.

A local also shared photos where the blaze was visible across a water body.

“BIG fire in Allentown tonight!,” they remarked. Yet another remarked it was a warehouse fire. However, there's no confirmation of the same.

More photos were shared.

“Large building fire showing through the roof. Exterior operation only. Still have heavy fire showing master streams going in service. Exposures on front St starting to off gas,” the page noted.