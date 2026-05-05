‘Almost taken hostage’: Nick Shirley claims he is stranded in Cuba, planning ‘escape’ route

Content creator and independent journalist Nick Shirley, who made headlines last year after reportedly exposing a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota's daycare system, has now alleged that he was “almost taken hostage in Cuba”. Shirley said that he arrived in Cuba to film the island's severe shortages of fuel, food, and power when authorities seized his cameras and gear at the airport.

‘I was almost taken hostage in Cuba’

Nick Shirley claims he is stranded in Cuba, planning ‘escape’ route(@nickshirleyy/X)

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Shirley alleged that intelligence agents shadowed him and his team, nearly leading to arrest because Cuban law bans independent reporting. He claimed in a video on X that he and his team are planning an escape route via the US embassy or early flight amid limited options.

“I was almost taken hostage in Cuba…,” Shirley captioned the video. “I went to Cuba to document the humanitarian crisis and show life under 60+ years of communism and now amid the US blockade. Once I landed, they seized all my cameras except my iPhone and had intelligence agents following me all day until my security noticed their spies tailing us to the hotel where they waited all night for us to come down.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Under communism there is no free speech, and those who show the reality or speak up are imprisoned. Me going without a planned Cuban government guide nearly got me and my security taken hostage or imprisoned. The situation in Cuba is much worse than anyone knows.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Under communism there is no free speech, and those who show the reality or speak up are imprisoned. Me going without a planned Cuban government guide nearly got me and my security taken hostage or imprisoned. The situation in Cuba is much worse than anyone knows.” {{/usCountry}}

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“So right now you currently have surgeons doing operations with flashlights because there's no power inside of the hotel in the hospitals. Right now I'm in the only hotel in Havana that has 24-7 electricity 24-7 because this is the only one that has that access. That's the reason why I booked this hotel… because their website was the only one that was operating 24-7,” Shirley said in the video.

Read More | Who is Nick Shirley? YouTuber's ‘Minnesota’s Billion Dollar Fraud Scandal’ video sparks backlash against Tim Walz

Shirley added that he is “about a mile and a half away from the US embassy, adding that going to the embassy could be “our possible way out of this situation.” He alleged that there were three “Cuban spies “ near their hotel and that they “have to figure out how we're going to escape.”

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Shirey said that he is “potentially about to be kidnapped” in Cuba, adding, “You guys should know exactly what is happening and the risk we are taking here in Cuba to try and show people the truth about the realities of communism and what's happening here in Cuba.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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