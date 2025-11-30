Beloved Indian-American New York realtor dies in accident

Amanpreet Singh, a beloved realtor in Bethpage, New York, has passed away. According to tributes shared on social media, Singh died following a car accident on Wednesday. Indian-American New York realtor died in a car accident in New York on Wednesday.(File)

One obituary shared online read, “We are deeply saddened to share that Amanpreet Singh, a beloved Bethpage Realtor and trusted member of our Long Island community, has tragically passed away following a car accident on November 26, 2025. Amanpreet was known for his professionalism, his kindness, and the genuine care he showed every client he worked with.”

"His dedication to helping families find their homes made him not just a respected real estate broker, but a true friend to many. The loss is heartbreaking for colleagues, clients, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Please keep Amanpreet’s family and loved ones in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time. May he rest in peace."

The news of his passing was confirmed by his father, Narinder Singh, on Facebook. Narinder also shared details of his son's funeral service, held on Saturday at a funeral home in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York.

At this time, further information regarding the accident has not been made available.

According to Amanpreet Singh's profile on the real estate platform Zillow, he lived in Hicksville and worked in the Bethpage and Levittown areas of New York.