Amazon buying TikTok? Jeff Bezos-led org battles THESE bidders for Chinese app

Jeff Bezos-led Amazon has put in a last-minute bid to buy TikTok, news agency Reuters reported, citing a US administration official. The offer comes days before the April 5 deadline for the video application to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a ban in the United States. Neither Amazon nor TikTok parent ByteDance have issued a statement about the bid yet. Jeff Bezos-led Amazon reportedly sent a last-minute bid to buy TikTok(AFP)

According to a Bloomberg report, Amazon sent its proposal in a letter to Vice President JD Vance. The publication further cited sources to add that the bid is not being considered ‘seriously by the administration’. President Donald Trump is expected to discuss TikTok's fate at an Oval Office meeting on Wednesday.

The Bezos-led tech and e-commerce giant is not the only one on the list of potential buyers. Trump confirmed last month that his team was in touch with at least four different groups. He did not identify them. Blackstone reportedly discussed joining ByteDance's existing non-Chinese shareholders, led by Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, in contributing fresh capital to bid for TikTok's US business. Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is also reportedly in talks.

Here is a list of TikTok bidders:

Amazon

Amazon submitted a last-minute bid to acquire all of TikTok, as reported by Reuters and The New York Times

Jesse Tinsley (Employer.com) Consortium

Jesse Tinsley, founder of Employer.com, leads a group that includes YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast), Roblox CEO David Baszucki, and Anchorage Digital CEO Nathan McCauley. They made an all-cash offer exceeding $20 billion.

The People’s Bid (Frank McCourt and Kevin O’Leary)

Led by billionaire Frank McCourt of Project Liberty, with ‘Shark Tank’ investor Kevin O’Leary, this consortium offered over $20 billion, according to Fortune. It includes Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and aims to rearchitect TikTok for user data control.

Perplexity AI

The AI search engine startup proposed a merger with TikTok’s US operations rather than an outright purchase, according to Reuters.

Oracle

Oracle, a previous bidder in 2020, is reportedly in talks with investors (potentially including Microsoft) and Andreessen Horowitz to buy out TikTok’s Chinese investors.