Amazon hire unable to start job due to this H-1B visa hurdle, Reddit weighs in

One newly hired Amazon employee recently took to Reddit to share their frustrating visa-related ordeals, that’s put their career in question. “I recently received an offer from Amazon (super grateful for that!), but I’m currently facing an issue with the timing of my H1B transfer,” the candidate wrote.

Notably, after getting selected in this year’s H-1B lottery, the candidate now faces a technical barrier. Although Amazon offered a start date of 6 August, immigration lawyers have advised against joining on OPT (Optional Practical Training), warning that it could jeopardise their H-1B status down the line.

“Amazon can only file my H1B transfer petition around October 2nd, and I can start as soon as the receipt notice is issued, which usually happens the next day,” the candidate explained. “I confirmed with an immigration lawyer that I don’t need to wait for approval to start — the receipt notice is enough.”

H-1B delay putting the Redditor's career on hold?

The delay in the petition filing means the employee can’t start work until October. “My recruiter said she’s working on matching me with a team that can accommodate an October start, since my current team might need someone earlier. I’m hoping they can check with the same team again, but I totally understand if business needs don’t allow that,” they added.

For many Indian professionals on the H-1B path, this limbo is all too familiar. It’s not just about delayed job starts, it’s about paused career growth, delayed financial stability, and the weight of life plans that hinge on a single piece of paperwork.

The Redditor asked fellow users if Amazon, “I heard that the Amazon interview result is valid for a year — is that true?”

While responses varied, one user suggested, “Might be worth asking in blind or Amazon employees sub. Depending on your role, you might get matched to another team without interviewing or might need to as well. But I’m sure this is something they’ve dealt with so should have a plan.”

“Don’t jeopardise the H1B. You’ll hopefully get Amazon again. Just stay in touch with the recruiter,” another commented.

“Stay with your current employer on h1b and then move to amazon in Oct. are you approved for l4 or l5? You don’t need to interview, but keep a connection with recruiter, he will find you a role in Oct,” one user tried to understand the situation better.