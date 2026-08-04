Amer Mandzic: Man falsely accused of being Twin Falls In-N-Out shooter; police issue statement, ‘Threats, harassment…’

Social media users are falsely identifying a man named Amer Mandzic as the suspect in a shooting at an In-N-Out in Twin Falls, Idaho. Photos of the man are also being circulated on X.

Emergency responders at the site of a fatal shooting incident in Twin Falls, Idaho, U.S., August 1, 2026, in this still image obtained from a video. (ABC AFFILIATE KIVI/Handout via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

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The actual gunman was identified as Chad Williams, 24, who killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said at a press conference Sunday, August 2.

The Twin Falls Police Department has issued a statement on Facebook, clarifying that Mandzic is not a suspect in the shooting.

“The Twin Falls Police Department is aware of continued social media posts and reports incorrectly identifying Amer Mandzic as being involved in yesterday’s In-N-Out incident,” the statement reads. “As Chief Hicks stated during today’s press briefing, and as noted in the press release issued today, our investigation has determined that Mr. Mandzic was not involved in this incident. Claims identifying him as the shooter are false. The individual determined to be the shooter was identified in today’s press release. We ask the public and media to refer back to that official press release for confirmed information regarding this incident.”

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It adds, “We are asking anyone who has posted or shared this misinformation to remove it immediately. This false information is placing undue stress on a member of our community and his family, who were not involved in the incident. Threats, harassment, or intimidation directed toward Mr. Mandzic or his family as a result of this false information may result in legal charges. We appreciate the community’s assistance in helping prevent the spread of misinformation and protecting those who are not connected to this investigation.”

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In another post, the Twin Falls Police Department also noted that people who share the shooter’s name, Chad Williams, are being “incorrectly accused of being involved in yesterday’s In-N-Out incident.”

“We have been made aware of at least one individual with the same name as the suspect who is an active-duty military member and is now being harassed and falsely accused of being the shooter. This individual is not the suspect and is not involved in this incident. We ask the public to avoid making assumptions, posting accusations, or contacting individuals based solely on a name. Sharing unverified information can cause serious harm to innocent people and their families,” reads the post.

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It adds, “Any threats, harassment, or intimidation directed toward individuals who are not involved in this incident may result in legal charges. We appreciate the community’s help in stopping the spread of misinformation and protecting innocent members of the public.”

The shooting

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Williams appeared to be armed with an AR-style rifle. He opened fire at the restaurant around 2 pm and then spilled into the parking lot in what Hicks described as a “very chaotic” scene.

Police confirmed that an off-duty state trooper and a citizen returned gunfire toward Williams, which possibly helped drive him away from the scene and prevent more casualties.

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Video captured from a nearby vehicle, which surfaced on social media, showed Williams moving through the parking lot before pointing a rifle toward the driver’s-side window of a blue Tesla and firing twice. He then lowered the gun and moved away from the vehicle before running across the lot with the weapon still in hand.

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Williams acted alone. His family has been cooperative in the investigation, per the New York Post.

“Their hearts are also broken at this time,” Hicks said of Williams’s family.