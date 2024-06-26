American streamer Dr Disrespect may quit for good after reason for ban is revealed, Reddit shouts back ‘predator’

Dr. Disrespect, also known as Guy Beahm, is making headlines again nearly four years after his mysterious ban from Twitch in 2020. The controversial streamer might be hanging up his gaming headset indefinitely. Dr Disrespect has accepted to sexting a minor in 2020 after Twitch executives exposed the reason behind his ban.

“A lot of people have been left in the dark about what happened yesterday with midnight society and I, and we made the painful decision collectively, to have me step down,” streamer announced on X.

Why was Dr Disrespect banned from Twitch

Neither Twitch nor Dr. Disrespect ever revealed the reason behind the ban. However, the situation took a shocking turn on June 22, 2024, when Cody Conners, a former Twitch executive, dropped a bombshell on Twitter. He claimed that Dr. Disrespect was banned for sexting a minor and attempting to meet her at TwitchCon. Conners said, "The powers that be could read in plain text."

He had returned to streaming on YouTube a month after his suspension, with one stream peaking at over 510,000 simultaneous viewers

Dr. Disrespect responded saying, “Were there twitch whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes. Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not.”

“These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more. Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual," he further went on to add. "Let me be clear, it was not a criminal case against me and no criminal charges have ever been brought against me.”

Adding more fuel to the fire, Midnight Sons, the game studio co-founded by Dr. Disrespect, announced it would be severing ties with him. In their statement, the studio expressed their commitment to maintaining principles and standards, explaining that they had to act immediately upon learning of the allegations.

The gaming community is left in shock, with many questioning the truth behind these claims. Reddit was brutal in its response to streamer's effort for public atonement. “He admitted it. The dude admitted to texting minors. Let that sink in,” a user commented. To which another added, "And then has the audacity to say "I'm no f**king predator or pedophile."