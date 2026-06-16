America's favorite fast-food chain revealed: Jersey Mike's dethrones Chick-fil-A in 2026 rankings

America’s top fast-food chicken chain has lost its number one spot in a major customer satisfaction ranking. Chick-fil-A, which was ranked No. 1 in 2025, has now dropped to second place in the latest survey. Jersey Mike’s has taken the top position in the ranking this year.

Jersey Mike’s tops US food ranking, beats Chick-fil-A in ACSI survey.(Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

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Jersey Mike’s scored 84 out of 100 in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). Chick-fil-A followed closely behind with a score of 83 out of 100, as reported by Fox News. This is the first time in more than 10 years that a new brand has led the quick-service restaurant (QSR) category.

Jersey Mike’s takes top spot in survey

The study was released on Tuesday and was based on 16,464 completed surveys. These surveys were collected through email between April 2025 and March 2026. The ACSI called Jersey Mike’s a “new leader among QSRs” after its strong performance. The report said Jersey Mike’s growth is linked to strong customer demand, fast expansion, and heavy use of digital ordering and pickup systems, as cited by Fox News.

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{{^usCountry}} Jersey Mike’s was founded in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, and now has more than 4,000 locations across the US and Canada. The chain is known for its made-to-order subs and its signature “Mike’s Way” style with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar, and spices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jersey Mike’s was founded in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, and now has more than 4,000 locations across the US and Canada. The chain is known for its made-to-order subs and its signature “Mike’s Way” style with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar, and spices. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ACSI said Jersey Mike’s has a simple menu and a business model that supports franchise success, as noted by Fox News. Even though Chick-fil-A lost the top spot for the first time in over a decade, it is still ranked as the leading chain for chicken. Fast-food ranking list and scores {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ACSI said Jersey Mike’s has a simple menu and a business model that supports franchise success, as noted by Fox News. Even though Chick-fil-A lost the top spot for the first time in over a decade, it is still ranked as the leading chain for chicken. Fast-food ranking list and scores {{/usCountry}}

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In the rest of the ranking, Jimmy John’s and Panda Express tied for third place with scores of 81. KFC, Papa Johns, and Pizza Hut followed with scores of 80. Domino’s, Raising Cane’s, Starbucks, and Subway each scored 79. Burger King, Culver’s, Dunkin’, Little Caesars, and Panera Bread were next with scores of 78. At the bottom of the list were Dairy Queen and McDonald’s, both scoring 72 and tying for last place among major chains.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

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