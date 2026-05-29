Amtrak train catches fire: Penn Station service disrupted, NJ Transit suspended as 5 injured

An Amtrak maintenance train caught fire near Penn Station in New York on Friday morning, resulting in injuries to five persons and causing significant disruptions to rail services for thousands of commuters heading into midtown.

A fire in an Amtrak maintenance train near Penn Station injured five people and disrupted commuter services. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

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The two-alarm fire broke out at approximately 1:30 a.m., following reports received by the FDNY regarding a fire in an Amtrak work train car located on track 11 within one of the Hudson River Tunnels, as stated by fire officials and NJ Transit, NY POST reported.

A total of 46 units and 141 personnel were dispatched to extinguish the fire.

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Travel Update: Due to unforeseen track and signal maintenance resulting from a now extinguished fire in the New York area, Train 181 is canceled. Customers are encouraged to rebook the next available service. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) May 29, 2026

Amtrak train fire: All we know about victims

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{{^usCountry}} According to the FDNY, two victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital with serious injuries. The other three individuals declined treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FDNY, two victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital with serious injuries. The other three individuals declined treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An FDNY official informed reporters, as reported by 1010WINS, that all five victims are transit workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FDNY official informed reporters, as reported by 1010WINS, that all five victims are transit workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We had to go through an emergency exit to extinguish the fire, that was the closest option to us. It would have been a significantly difficult stretch of the hose line to go through actually Penn Station itself so we had to go through the emergency exit," FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Barvels said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We had to go through an emergency exit to extinguish the fire, that was the closest option to us. It would have been a significantly difficult stretch of the hose line to go through actually Penn Station itself so we had to go through the emergency exit," FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Barvels said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Very heavy smoke condition, high heat, a lot of hazards down there, tripping hazards, electrical hazards, but out units, we're trained for this," Barvels said. Amtrak train fire: Know about damages and suspension of train services {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Very heavy smoke condition, high heat, a lot of hazards down there, tripping hazards, electrical hazards, but out units, we're trained for this," Barvels said. Amtrak train fire: Know about damages and suspension of train services {{/usCountry}}

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Damage to overhead wiring along track 11 led to the suspension of service by New Jersey Transit and Long Island Railroad at the busy Manhattan station.

New Jersey Transit has redirected its Midtown Direct service to Hoboken, where passengers with rail tickets and passes will be transferred to private buses and the PATH train, which will take them to the 33rd Street station in New York City.

The LIRR announced partial suspensions to its service and redirected 11 of its lines from Penn Station to Grand Central.

All other lines are anticipated to experience delays or cancellations. LIRR passengers should expect trains to be rerouted to Grand Central or Long Island City.

Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes to bypass the vicinity of 10th Avenue between 31st and 33rd streets.

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Travel Advisory: Due to unforeseen track and signal maintenance resulting from a now extinguished fire in the New York area, all services traveling south of New York (NYP) are temporarily suspended. This suspension is anticipated to be in place until noon at a minimum. Services… — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) May 29, 2026

Travel Update: Due to unforeseen track and signal maintenance resulting from a now extinguished fire in the New York area, Train 181 is canceled. Customers are encouraged to rebook the next available service. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) May 29, 2026

Amtrak train fire cause under investigation

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Fire crews successfully managed to control the blaze by 4:05 a.m., and an inquiry into the cause is currently in progress.

Details regarding the timeline for the resumption of service have not been disclosed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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