Saratoga airport: Plane crash reported in Ballston Spa, New York; first details emerge

A small plane crashed near the Saratoga County Airport in Ballston Spa, New York on Tuesday afternoon. CBS6 Albany reported, citing law enforcement, that the crash happened around 1:45pm on Tuesday. One person has been transported to a hospital. Representational image. (Unsplash)

ABC affiliate NEWS10 is reporting that the person was "seriously injured" in the crash, which was a single-engine plane.

There is no word, as of now, as to what likely caused the crash. Authorities have not released details on the aircraft, either. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has yet to confirm the details of the incident.

The Saratoga County Airport is located just west of downtown Ballston Spa in Saratoga, about 35 miles north of Albany.

This story is being updated.