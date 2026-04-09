Newark NJ fire today: What happened on Lister Avenue near Harrison and airport? Scary videos surface

Multiple explosions have been reported at 104 Lister Ave in Newark's Ironbound district on Tuesday. Multiple explosions reported at 104 Lister Ave, Newark, prompting a 2nd alarm declaration by fire officials. (Unsplash )

A post by Nationwide Emergency and Notification Alerts on X stated that fire officials have declared a 2nd alarm and that command units reported “multiple explosions in the rear” and requested a marine task force with fireboats.

According to Ironbound Newz on Facebook, the fire is affecting a cluster of businesses in the Ironbound area. The area is known for its mix of shipping, logistics and chemical-related companies.

Fire is spreading The fire spread across the premises, according to witnesses and surrounding businesses.

There are several industrial operations in the Ironbound district, including businesses that deal with freight and chemicals.

Authorities are evaluating the situation as high risk because of the location and intensity of the fire, but they have not yet determined the precise source of the fire.