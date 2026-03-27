Newark fire: Smoke seen from Newark airport amid vegetable fire; scary visuals emerge

A fire was reported in Newark on Thursday and smoke was seen from the Newark airport nearby. The vegetation fire was at the 700 Block of Doremus Avenue in Newark. Firefighters are combating the vegetation fire in Newark. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) At present, there is water on the fire from all angles and there are no threats to exposures. The fire has been contained to a marsh, as per Watch Duty reports. However, smoke from the blaze was seen at the nearby airport, sparking panic about whether something had caught fire inside the premises. Newark fire videos and pics: Smoke seen from airport “Smoke from a fire in the vicinity of NEWARK airport,” one person wrote on Facebook, sharing videos where thick columns of smoke were visible across the runway.

Another person added “Radar picking up the brush fire in Newark.” They shared a map where the blaze occurred.

Another added “Bad fire is currently raging at the Oak Island railroad delivery port in Newark, New Jersey views from I-95.”

They shared photos and videos from the road. Yet another page shared a video from the highway. “A brush fire is currently active near Newark Liberty International Airport, according to videos sent in to us this afternoon,” they wrote.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising to the sky. A scanner report update on the blaze had earlier said “Update 1 Per Command Now Striking The 2ND Alarm At This Time. Update 2 Per Command Reporting Fire Is Rapidly Spreading Near Train Tracks. NJ 1”. Also Read | ICE agents deployed at airports amid TSA pay crisis: Which airports are affected? Before the source of the blaze was confirmed several people were left wondering about the smoke. They posted visuals on social media which asked what had happened at the airport. “Fire near Newark EWR airport just 15 minutes ago,” one wrote, sharing a video from inside the airport.

Yet another shared landing photos and wrote “Pretty big fire in sight while landing at Newark.”

A person sharing a video also asked “What is going on at Newark Airport, NJ? Big fire right now.”