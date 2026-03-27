Newark fire: Smoke seen from Newark airport amid vegetable fire; scary visuals emerge
A fire was reported in Newark today and smoke was seen from the Newark airport nearby. Visuals were shared on social media.
A fire was reported in Newark on Thursday and smoke was seen from the Newark airport nearby. The vegetation fire was at the 700 Block of Doremus Avenue in Newark.
At present, there is water on the fire from all angles and there are no threats to exposures. The fire has been contained to a marsh, as per Watch Duty reports.
However, smoke from the blaze was seen at the nearby airport, sparking panic about whether something had caught fire inside the premises.
Newark fire videos and pics: Smoke seen from airport
“Smoke from a fire in the vicinity of NEWARK airport,” one person wrote on Facebook, sharing videos where thick columns of smoke were visible across the runway.
Another person added “Radar picking up the brush fire in Newark.” They shared a map where the blaze occurred.
Another added “Bad fire is currently raging at the Oak Island railroad delivery port in Newark, New Jersey views from I-95.”
They shared photos and videos from the road. Yet another page shared a video from the highway.
“A brush fire is currently active near Newark Liberty International Airport, according to videos sent in to us this afternoon,” they wrote.
Thick black smoke could be seen rising to the sky. A scanner report update on the blaze had earlier said “Update 1 Per Command Now Striking The 2ND Alarm At This Time. Update 2 Per Command Reporting Fire Is Rapidly Spreading Near Train Tracks. NJ 1”.
Also Read | ICE agents deployed at airports amid TSA pay crisis: Which airports are affected?
Before the source of the blaze was confirmed several people were left wondering about the smoke. They posted visuals on social media which asked what had happened at the airport.
“Fire near Newark EWR airport just 15 minutes ago,” one wrote, sharing a video from inside the airport.
Yet another shared landing photos and wrote “Pretty big fire in sight while landing at Newark.”
A person sharing a video also asked “What is going on at Newark Airport, NJ? Big fire right now.”
They shared a clip from inside their car while the massive plumes of smoke could be seen outside.
Newark fire reactions
Several people reacted to the news of the brush fire in Newark. “I’m in wantage, Sussex co. I’ve been smelling smoke for awhile now,” one person wrote. Another added “Is that what I smell outside. I live in Park Ridge. Too far?.”
Yet another exclaimed “Dang! That was a lot of smoke!”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More