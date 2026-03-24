Staffing shortage, rainy weather: What officials said on LaGuardia airport crash

New York's LaGuardia airport witnessed a tragic incident on Monday as an aircraft collided with a fire truck at the time of landing, killing two pilots and leaving 32 passengers on the Air Canada Express jet injured. Following the incident, officials elaborated on the weather conditions during the crash. (REUTERS)

The plane was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members from Montreal, Reuters news agency reported. According to initial information, the fire truck was responding to another incident and was on the runway when it hit the Air Canada Express CRJ-900 plane.

Following the incident, officials elaborated on the weather conditions during the collision, and staffing shortage at the airport, as well as the aftermath of the accident.

Rainy weather, pilots at start of career: What FAA administrator Bedford said? Federal Aviation Administration chief Bryan Bedford spoke about the weather conditions at the time of the accident, saying there were moderate winds and “broken” ceilings.

The weather was rainy and the visibility about four miles when the incident took place, Reuters cited Bedford as saying. The FAA said that in the aftermath of the collision, the runway of the LaGuardia airport will be closed till Friday.

Bedford further said that the two pilots who lost their lives in the incident were at the start of their careers, according to Reuters.

Shortage of air traffic controllers: What US transport chief said? Meanwhile, US transportation secretary Sean Duffy said that while the LaGuardia airport is “well-staffed”, it still faces a shortage of air traffic controllers, the Associated Press reported.

Duffy said there are 33 certified controllers, but the goal is to have 37. He said more than one controller was on duty at the time of the incident, but refused to go into specifics at present. Duffy said LaGuardia will operate on reduced capacity for “some time.”

The transportation secretary further stated that an FAA crew of ten officials was in New York to probe the crash, according to Reuters.