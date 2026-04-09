East Providence RI Multiple Casualty Incident: What happened at Aspen Aerogels chemical plant? Explosion, fire reported

Many were left injured after an explosion at Aspen Aerogels on Dexter Rd in East Providence, Rhode Island, on Wednesday. Bob DaSilva, the mayor of East Providence wrote on Facebook “East Providence Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency working an explosion and fire at Aspen Aerogels on Dexter Rd.” Massive firefighter response seen after explosion in East Providence. (Facebook/GoLocalProv)

East Providence Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency noted “Crews are operating at an active Multiple Casualty Incident and Structure Fire at Aspen Aerogels 3 Dexter Rd. Please avoid the area more details to follow.” A “mass casualty incident,” is described as a sudden surge in patients that overwhelm medical resources.

It was reportedly a chemical explosion and many said they'd heard a ‘loud boom’. As news of the blast broke, scary visuals showing massive first responder presence began to emerge.

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“East Providence, Dexter Rd, reported chemical explosion, command reporting a working fire, MCI declared, 8 rescues into the scene per command, mutual aid to the scene and for coverage,” a Washington County fire scanner report read.

The number of people injured and the extent of injuries remain unknown at this time. It is not clear what caused the blast.

Several people said they'd heard a loud noise. “Did anyone else hear a huge BOOM?,” one asked. Another added “What just exploded in east Providence?.”