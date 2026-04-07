Explosion in Fresno? Strange ‘cloud like’ figure in sky leaves people confused; here's what happened

Fresno residents were worried about a possible explosion in the California city after a mysterious ‘cloud like figure’ was seen in the sky on Monday. However, this was not due to any blast but rather a rocket launch. A strange white smoke like matter was seen in Fresno skies, prompting questions. (Facebook/Kris Kuyper) Though the situation became clear eventually, many posted visuals of the sky wondering what was going on. “Mysterious cloud like figure appears in sky! Spectators claim it was a NASA rocket. What do you think?,” one asked on Facebook.

Several such videos were posted on the Fresno Reddit forum as well. “Starlink Launch April 6 pt 2,” one person wrote, sharing photos.

Another added a video, saying “Starlink Vandenberg SFB Launch, April 6.” The person added “Fantastic time for a launch, it ended up looking amazing.”

Prior to this a person had wondered what was exactly in the sky. “What’s in the sky? Anyone see this in the sky toward the south? Any ideas what it is?,” they asked sharing a photo where a white wisp was visible.

While people online began to understand that the smoke was related to a rocket launch, many wondered why it was visible from Fresno specifically on Monday, given the large distance from the launch site. Also Read | Why was there a 40-minute blackout in NASA’s Artemis II mission? Explained Kris Kuyper, with the national weather desk at local channel KMPH Fox 26 posted an explanation for the same. Why Fresno saw smoke from rocket launch? Kuyper explained that the rocket launch was visible due to a couple of factors – the size of the rocket and the timing of the launch. He reasoned that this was why many of the launches were not as visible from Fresno but this one was.