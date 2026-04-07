Explosion in Fresno? Strange ‘cloud like’ figure in sky leaves people confused; here's what happened
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, and the smoke was visible from Fresno, sparking concerns.
Fresno residents were worried about a possible explosion in the California city after a mysterious ‘cloud like figure’ was seen in the sky on Monday. However, this was not due to any blast but rather a rocket launch.
Though the situation became clear eventually, many posted visuals of the sky wondering what was going on. “Mysterious cloud like figure appears in sky! Spectators claim it was a NASA rocket. What do you think?,” one asked on Facebook.
Several such videos were posted on the Fresno Reddit forum as well. “Starlink Launch April 6 pt 2,” one person wrote, sharing photos.
Another added a video, saying “Starlink Vandenberg SFB Launch, April 6.” The person added “Fantastic time for a launch, it ended up looking amazing.”
Prior to this a person had wondered what was exactly in the sky. “What’s in the sky? Anyone see this in the sky toward the south? Any ideas what it is?,” they asked sharing a photo where a white wisp was visible.
While people online began to understand that the smoke was related to a rocket launch, many wondered why it was visible from Fresno specifically on Monday, given the large distance from the launch site.
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Kris Kuyper, with the national weather desk at local channel KMPH Fox 26 posted an explanation for the same.
Why Fresno saw smoke from rocket launch?
Kuyper explained that the rocket launch was visible due to a couple of factors – the size of the rocket and the timing of the launch. He reasoned that this was why many of the launches were not as visible from Fresno but this one was.
“Rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday evening was VERY visible from Fresno! Why was this one so visible, but others are not? 2 reasons,” he wrote.
The reported added, “1. It has to be a bigger rocket. Tonight’s was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Not huge like the NASA Artemis, but big enough. 2. Main reason is the TIME. For Fresno to be able to see a launch from that far away, it has to launch close to sunset, so our skies are getting dark, but the setting sun to the west (where Vandenberg SFB is… to our south west) can still light up the exhaust trail.”
Meanwhile, those who saw the incident shared their experiences. One person wrote on Reddit “It started like a rocket but moving upward but then there was a puff of smoke and it looked like pieces were falling.” Another added “Saw it from Clovis.” Clovis is about 197 miles away from the launch site.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More