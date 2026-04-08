Facebook down: How to fix 'not loading' issue on iPhone, other devices as thousands face issues
Over 2,000 people faced issues with Facebook, the Meta-owned social media platform, as many complained that the page was not loading for them.
Several people faced issues with Facebook on Tuesday. At the time of writing over 2000 people were having troubles with the Meta-owned social media platform, as per Downdetector.
As per the site, most people had problems with the website, while others faced issues logging in. The Downdetector map showed the problem mostly on the east coast with areas like Chicago and New York impacted.
People took to the comment section to express their concerns. “Unable to log into FB at all. Just getting the Meta/FB white page,” one person said. Another added on X “Facebook is Down!”. Yet another said “facebook on desktop seems to be down at the moment.”
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Downdetector noted that users have been facing issues since 4:08pm ET. “My Facebook’s been down since four, and I don’t know what to do because I was trying to watch Mario Galaxy clips and reels on Facebook, but I guess I have to wait,” one commented on X. A person humorously quipped “How can I tell Facebook that Facebook is down when Facebook is down?”. Yet another asked if others were also facing t
Facebook and Meta are yet to comment on the matter, and a reason behind users facing issues is not known at present.
‘Facebook not loading’: How to fix for iPhone and more
If Facebook is not loading on an iPhone, try force closing the app and then checking internet connectivity. One can do this by switching between WIFI and cellular data. The app can also be updated via the App Store.
If the issues still persist, then one can try restarting the iPhone, clearing the cache on Safari and reinstalling the app to clear any data that might have gotten corrupted. The same holds true if Facebook does not load on any other mobile device. Just there, the app has to be downloaded from the Google Play Store.
If Facebook is not loading on desktop, try clearing browser cache and cookies. One can also disable ad-blocker extensions and restart the browser. Normally, if Facebook is not loading, it could be an issue with the internet connection, or some temporary device problem. There is also a chance of the app being out of date, and requiring an urgent update to run smoothly.
However, given the widespread nature of the issue, there seems to be a problem on Meta's end, and user-end fixes are not likely to work.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More