Facebook down: How to fix 'not loading' issue on iPhone, other devices as thousands face issues

Several people faced issues with Facebook on Tuesday. At the time of writing over 2000 people were having troubles with the Meta-owned social media platform, as per Downdetector. Facebook users appeared to face issues with the app on Tuesday. (Unsplash)

As per the site, most people had problems with the website, while others faced issues logging in. The Downdetector map showed the problem mostly on the east coast with areas like Chicago and New York impacted.

People took to the comment section to express their concerns. “Unable to log into FB at all. Just getting the Meta/FB white page,” one person said. Another added on X “Facebook is Down!”. Yet another said “facebook on desktop seems to be down at the moment.”

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Downdetector noted that users have been facing issues since 4:08pm ET. “My Facebook’s been down since four, and I don’t know what to do because I was trying to watch Mario Galaxy clips and reels on Facebook, but I guess I have to wait,” one commented on X. A person humorously quipped “How can I tell Facebook that Facebook is down when Facebook is down?”. Yet another asked if others were also facing t

Facebook and Meta are yet to comment on the matter, and a reason behind users facing issues is not known at present.

‘Facebook not loading’: How to fix for iPhone and more If Facebook is not loading on an iPhone, try force closing the app and then checking internet connectivity. One can do this by switching between WIFI and cellular data. The app can also be updated via the App Store.

If the issues still persist, then one can try restarting the iPhone, clearing the cache on Safari and reinstalling the app to clear any data that might have gotten corrupted. The same holds true if Facebook does not load on any other mobile device. Just there, the app has to be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

If Facebook is not loading on desktop, try clearing browser cache and cookies. One can also disable ad-blocker extensions and restart the browser. Normally, if Facebook is not loading, it could be an issue with the internet connection, or some temporary device problem. There is also a chance of the app being out of date, and requiring an urgent update to run smoothly.

However, given the widespread nature of the issue, there seems to be a problem on Meta's end, and user-end fixes are not likely to work.