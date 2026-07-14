Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has disclosed the threats and intimidation that she and her family have encountered in the US that is becoming increasingly polarized.

Amy Coney Barrett, associate justice of the US Supreme Court, during a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. (Bloomberg)

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“They have required me and my children to think about and see things that children should not have to see or think about,” Barrett told lawmakers, as per Daily Beast.

False gunfire report at Amy Coney Barrett's residence

Approximately six weeks ago, a swatting incident occurred when law enforcement was summoned to her residence following a false report of gunfire and loud arguments.

She stated that several justices of the Supreme Court, including herself, had received packages at their homes intended to "intimidate and harass us."

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{{^usCountry}} During her testimony before the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, she mentioned that these packages were frequently sent under the name of the 20-year-old son of District Judge Esther Salas, who was tragically killed in his home in 2020 after answering the door to the assailant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During her testimony before the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, she mentioned that these packages were frequently sent under the name of the 20-year-old son of District Judge Esther Salas, who was tragically killed in his home in 2020 after answering the door to the assailant. {{/usCountry}}

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“I think the message of these being sent in his name is clear,” she said.

Amy Coney Barrett speaks about bulletproof vest: ‘The threats are constant’

Coney Barrett mentioned that she received a bulletproof vest for her safety and had to clarify its purpose to her 12-year-old son.

She recounted that her son was in the doorway when she returned home with the protective vest.

The Trump-appointed justice joined forces with liberal Justice Elena Kagan to advocate for a larger security budget. The court noted that more than 200 judges have experienced threats so far this year.

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“The threats are constant and they are always there,” Barrett remarked.

Amy Coney Barrett husband and kids: Here's what we know about her family

Amy Coney Barrett has been married to her husband, Jesse Barrett, for over 20 years.

The Barretts first met in the late 1990s when they both were students at Notre Dame Law School in Indiana. Amy earned her Juris Doctor degree in 1997, while Jesse completed his studies in 1999.

The couple lives in South Bend, Indiana, where they are raising their seven children. According to the South Bend Tribune, two of the Barrett children were adopted from Haiti, and their youngest biological child has Down syndrome.