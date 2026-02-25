Trump brutally snubs Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Elena Kagan at State of the Union - Watch
President Donald Trump brutally snubbed Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan at his State of the Union address on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump brutally snubbed Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan at his State of the Union address on Tuesday. This comes days after the 79-year-old slammed the six judges of the Supreme Court, who voted to strike down his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs.
Trump said Friday at the White House that he was “ashamed of certain members of the court” and said some of the justices were “frankly a disgrace to our nation.”
“They’re very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution,” Trump said.
While Trump shook hands with all the justices in the House on Tuesday, social media users observed that he particularly gave a ‘cold shoulder’ to Coney Barrett.
“He’s so petty. Trump only shook the hand of SCOTUS justice Brett Kavanaugh 😆 Amy Coney Barrett standing next to Kavanaugh, laughed. #SOTU2026,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Trump vs SCOTUS
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Trump exceeded his authority by invoking a federal emergency-powers law to impose his “reciprocal” tariffs across the globe, as well as targeted import taxes the administration says address fentanyl trafficking.
Two justices appointed by Trump in his first term—Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett—joined the majority in striking down the tariffs.
The decision leaves unresolved the question of whether importers are entitled to refunds, remanding that issue to a lower court. If fully allowed, refunds could reach as much as $170 billion—more than half the total revenue generated by Trump’s tariffs.
White House officials have vowed to replace the tariffs with other tools, though reimposing the import taxes will be more difficult, and the president is likely to face more substantial restrictions on the scope and duration of future tariffs he can impose.
“Foreign countries that have been ripping us off for years are ecstatic. They’re so happy, and they’re dancing in the streets—but they won’t be dancing for long,” Trump said.
(With Bloomberg inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More