Trump brutally snubs Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Elena Kagan at State of the Union - Watch

President Donald Trump brutally snubbed Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan at his State of the Union address on Tuesday. This comes days after the 79-year-old slammed the six judges of the Supreme Court, who voted to strike down his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs. President Donald Trump walks by Supreme Court Justices as he arrives on the House floor to give his State of the Union address (AP)

Trump said Friday at the White House that he was “ashamed of certain members of the court” and said some of the justices were “frankly a disgrace to our nation.”

“They’re very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution,” Trump said.

While Trump shook hands with all the justices in the House on Tuesday, social media users observed that he particularly gave a ‘cold shoulder’ to Coney Barrett.

“He’s so petty. Trump only shook the hand of SCOTUS justice Brett Kavanaugh 😆 Amy Coney Barrett standing next to Kavanaugh, laughed. #SOTU2026,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.