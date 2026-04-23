Andrew Hugg update: Will nuclear ‘chief’ face criminal action? War Dept. reportedly confirms leave amid sting video

Andrew Hugg, a nuclear scientist associated with the US Army, has come under fire after an alleged sting video showed him purportedly sharing sensitive information with an unauthorized individual. Now, NewsMax reports that a spokesperson for War Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed Hugg has been placed on leave.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, Thursday, April 16.(AP)

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James O'Keefe, an investigative journalist, published the video on his handles on Tuesday, April 22. The video's authenticity remains unverified, with neither the Trump administration nor the United States Army confirming the incident. However, O'Keefe reports that Andrew Hugg was escorted out of the Pentagon after the video was published and was placed on administrative leave.

However, the claim about Huggs being placed on administrative leave is yet to be confirmed by the Pentagon.

New Update In Andrew Hugg: Criminal Action Coming?

In the alleged video, the person being identified as Andrew Hugg is seen divulging a lot of information that is likely sensitive for the US Army. As O'Keefe wrote in the caption of the video, it includes claims like a US Army chemist being exposed to a chemical nerve agent, confirming that the US strikes in Iran killed children, and also about the US potentially planning to assassinate Mojtaba Khamenei.

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{{^usCountry}} Newsmax on Monday reported that when they tried to reach out to a spokesperson of Hegseth about the issue, they were pointed to a statement the Army released on April 22 saying that a nuclear scientist has been suspended pending further investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Newsmax on Monday reported that when they tried to reach out to a spokesperson of Hegseth about the issue, they were pointed to a statement the Army released on April 22 saying that a nuclear scientist has been suspended pending further investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Note: Ht.com could not locate the said statement on the website of the US Army. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Note: Ht.com could not locate the said statement on the website of the US Army. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharing the Newsmax video, another far-right content creator, Eric Daugherty, wrote that the suspended US Army official could face criminal action for the information leak. However, as of now, the US Army has not announced any criminal actions against Hugg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the Newsmax video, another far-right content creator, Eric Daugherty, wrote that the suspended US Army official could face criminal action for the information leak. However, as of now, the US Army has not announced any criminal actions against Hugg. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's the NewsMax clip Eric Daugherty shared:

"A senior Army nuclear scientist who oversaw our NUCLEAR arsenal has been placed on leave by Sec. Hegseth, and could face CRIMINAL prosecution after being EXPOSED BY James O'Keefe," he wrote. "He is accused of divulging NUCLEAR SECRETS and MISSILE locations."

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Also read: Laura Loomer loses Bill Maher defamation case: What is the Donald Trump remark that led to row? Watch video

Row Over “Pretty Girl" Remark

Additionally, in the video, the Hugg could allegedly be seen making a number of inappropriate comments about the female interlocutor he was speaking with. “The easiest way to get intelligence…send a pretty girl,” the person can be heard remarking. “Your eyes have mesmerized me so much…Almost like you're an intelligence.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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