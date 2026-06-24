Angie Báez: JPMorgan Chase earnings in focus after being fired from job for emptying Knicks trashcan, stealing it

Angie Báez, who worked for JPMorgan Chase, went viral after videos showed her emptying the Knicks trashcan onto a New York street, before stealing it. The incident took place during the Knicks Championship parade, and New York Post identified the 40-year-old.

Angie Báez was caught on camera emptying a Knicks trashcan onto the street and then taking it. (X/@MattWallace888)

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Báez, who was seen in Knicks gear herself, had emptied the contents of the limited-edition blue-and-orange trashcan before she made off with it. Now, Báez's earnings and salary at JPMorgan Chase have come into focus after the company parted ways with her. A spokesperson told the publication “This employee is no longer with the company.”

Angie Báez: JPMorgan Chase earning, net worth in focus

As such, Báez's net worth is not a matter of public record. While her earnings are also not publicly disclosed, Jon Najarian, a market expert and options strategist, guessed at how much she could be making, based off of Glassdoor data.

The platform includes information about jobs and careers, including salaries and company reviews.

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Najarian on X shared that Báez was likely to be making between $250,000 and $350,000 in total compensation from her JPMorgan Chase job. This would include the base salary, bonus, and equity.

“Angie Báez was likely making around $250K–$350K+ in total annual compensation (base + bonus + equity) as an Executive Director at JPMorgan Chase in New York," he wrote.

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Notably, this is only an estimate of how much she could be making and Báez's actual income from JPMorgan Chase is not known. She was made Executive Director of Community and Industry Engagement for Card and Connected Commerce at JPMorgan Chase over a year ago.

Prior to that, Báez was Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at New York-based review website The Infatuation. This had been acquired by Chase as part of a wider push into lifestyle and experiential content.

On the website of The Infatuation, her bio says she brings “dedication to making a positive impact shines through in every aspect of her work.” It added “Angie’s efforts have helped position [The Infatuation] as a trailblazer in the pursuit of a more equitable and relatable food media industry."

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Báez's bio further said “As a vibrant mosaic of Dominican heritage, Bronx roots, and a passion for storytelling, creativity, and culture, Angie continues to lead the way towards a more inclusive and equitable future for food media, leaving an indelible mark on The Infatuation and everything she touches.”

She was reportedly attending the parade in a personal capacity. Remarking on the incident, the New York City Department of Sanitation told the Post “Dumping trash onto the street and stealing public property for your own personal use are both illegal, antisocial behaviors, and not what New Yorkers do. On top of all that, doing both on camera is incredibly stupid.”