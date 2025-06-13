Anker power bank recall: Here's how to get a free replacement or gift card

Anker has issued a recall for more than 1.1 million units of its popular PowerCore 10000 power bank, model A1263, due to a potential fire hazard. The recall applies to units purchased between June 1, 2016, and December 31, 2022. Anker has recalled more than a million PowerCore 10000 power banks.(Mobile91)

“Your safety is our top priority. Please use this form to check if your Anker Power Bank (PowerCore 10K), model A1263, is included in the recall. This applies to units purchased between June 1st, 2016, and December 31st, 2022,” the company said.

How To Get A Replacement Or Gift Card

Anker is offering affected customers either:

A replacement power bank, or A $30 Anker.com gift card

To qualify, you will need to submit:

The serial number (SN)

Your original order number

Two photos of the product as proof of ownership

Required photos for submission

Photo 1: Power bank with the word “recall” or “recalled” and the submission date clearly written in permanent marker

Photo 2: The model number and serial number (SN) visible on the bottom of the device

The company said: "Each file must be no larger than 10MB. If you are submitting more than one recalled product, you must upload photos for each individual device. Clearly label each power bank using a permanent marker to indicate quantity. For example: "1," "2," and "3" before taking the photos."

Replacement Delays Possible

Anker informed customers that replacement shipments may take time due to limited inventory.

“Due to limited inventory of the replacement product, processing times may vary. If you select a replacement, we will ship your new product in the order your request was received. Delivery times are not guaranteed—thank you for your patience,” Anker said.

Also Read: Why power banks are being banned on flights: Essential facts you should know

Important Safety And Disposal Instructions

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission provided information on how to dispose the recalled product.

“Do no not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement store,” the commission said.

“Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.”