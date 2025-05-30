Sausages, power banks, cars, and more: 7 products recalled in US — Here's why

Product safety can often tamper with consumer health due to contamination, design flaws, or labeling errors. Recalls can be a way to ensure consumer safety by returning such products to their place of purchase or stopping their consumption by removing them. Seven products were recalled in the week of May 19 to May 25.(UnSplash)

Here is a list of 7 products that were recalled in the week of May 19 to May 25.

Store-made deli items made using cucumbers from Bedner Growers

Cucumber produced by Bedner Growers tested positive for salmonella by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Store-made deli items affected by this such as the ‘Salad Greek Authentic FS’ with a sell-by date of May 23-24, ‘Readymade Salad Greek SS’ with a sell-by date of May 20-24, and ‘Salad Greek FS’ with a sell-by date of May 20-24 reported 29307000000, 29248300000 and 29232900000 levels of UPC respectively.

These products were distributed by Fresh Creative Foods to supermarkets such as ACME, Balducci’s Food Lovers Market, Kings Food Markets, Safeway, Shaw’s, and Star Market in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Those who have bought these products are advised to either throw away the contaminated items or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

CONTACT POC: Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center

CONTACT NUMBER: 1-877-723-3929

TIME AND DATE: Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Primark’s Stitch and Angel plush bags

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) official website, the DTR Plush Bag Stitch and the DTR Plush Bag Angel have been recalled by Primark due to “choking and ingestion hazards”. “The zipper pull on the back of the plush bags can detach, posing a risk of serious injury or death from choking and/or ingestion of the zipper pull,” the website says.

The product was sold at stores in the Northeast, Florida, Maryland, and Illinois from March to October 2024.

Those who have bought these products are advised to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

CONTACT NUMBER: (617) 946-3236

Yiisonger’s KT-D007 power banks

93,000 units of the KT-D007 power banks made by Yiisonger have been recalled by the CPSC due to risks of overheating which poses a threat of fire and burns. The batteries were sold on Amazon from April 2022 to February 2025 in the price range of $22 to $40. About 79 incidents of the power unit exploding, igniting, and swelling have been reported by the CPSC, with a $15 million loss in property damages being logged in one case.

Those who have bought these products are advised to throw them away in a local household hazardous waste center instead of ordinary trash cans.

443,000 models of Toyota’s Tundra

443,000 units of Toyota Tundra have reported reverse lights as not functioning due to the collection of moisture in the units that leads the wires to corrode. A lack of indication while backing up the car can lead to serious road injuries.

Owners whose car models fall under the category will be notified by the company starting in July. In the meantime, you can try reaching out to your local dealer to establish whether your car will fit the bill.

Both reverse light units at the back of the car will be reversed for those aggrieved and wires will be checked for corrosion, free of charge.

Ground beef made by Bismillah Halal Meats of Marietta, Georgia

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for “retail ground beef products sold by Bismillah Halal Meats, a retail market in Marietta, Ga., that may be contaminated with E. coli O103”. A recall, however, was not requested since the products are no longer available for purchase.

Products bought by consumers between April 10-23, 2025 fall under this category. “The problem was discovered when a sample was collected and analyzed by FSIS during retail surveillance and the sampling results showed the presence of E. coli O103. There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products,” the website states.

Those who have bought these products are advised to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

CONTACT POC: Murad ManJiyani, Bismillah Halal Meats owner

CONTACT NUMBER: 404-786-1356 or muradmanji@gmail.com

Ready-to-eat chicken coxinhas made by Snack Mania Brazilian Delights Corp from Elizabeth, New Jersey

Snack Mania Brazilian Delights Corp recalled around 9,722 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken coxinhas products made between June 27, 2024, and May 2, 2025. The 16.37-oz. plastic packages carry the label “Snack Mania COXINHAS BRAZILIAN STUFFED BITES Original Chicken”.

“The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when FSIS determined that the chicken coxinhas products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in a facility that was not inspected by USDA. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” the official USDA website reads.

Those who have bought these products are advised to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

CONTACT POC: Camilla Gomes-Alvez, Snack Mania Brazilian Delights Corp. owner

CONTACT NUMBER: 908-875-1324 or snackmaniafoods@gmail.com

Smoked andouille sausage from Bourgeois Smokehouse of Thibodaux, Louisiana

“Bourgeois Smokehouse, a Thibodaux, La., establishment, is recalling approximately 100 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) smoked andouille sausage products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes,” said the USDA in an FSIS announcement.

The product was produced on May 12, 2025, and shipped to Rouses Market retail locations in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi a day later. The problem was discovered by routine testing. Though no adverse consequences of the product have been reported as of yet, anyone who is doubtful is advised to contact their healthcare service providers.

Those who have bought these products are advised to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.d

CONTACT POC: Blake or Logan Bourgeois, Bourgeois Smokehouse owners

CONTACT NUMBER: 985-447-1604 or bourgeoissmokehouse@comcast.net

By Stuti Gupta