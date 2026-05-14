Anna Paulina Luna's deleted CIA post draws attention amid Tulsi Gabbard row; ‘Congress gonna hit a wall’

Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna put out a scathing warning to the CIA on X, but has since deleted the post. The Republican lawmaker's move has drawn attention after James Eardman III, the CIA whistleblower, claimed that the agency had removed files linked to MK Ultra and JFK's assassination from the office of Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence.

U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna's deleted post about the CIA has raised questions amid the apparent row over files being taken from DNI Tulsi Gabbard's office.(REUTERS)

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“TONIGHT at 7pm the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets will be hosting an EMERGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE to address individuals at the CIA operating what appears to be in direct defiance of a presidential executive order,” Luna had written.

Screenshot of Anna Paulina Luna's now-deleted X post on the CIA. (X/@digijordan)

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{{^usCountry}} The post was shared by an individual who noted things were getting ‘spicy’ as the CIA appeared to be at odds with the US government. Notably, at Wednesday's Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing, Erdman alleged CIA swooped in and took the files which were set to be declassified, based on an executive order from President Donald Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post was shared by an individual who noted things were getting ‘spicy’ as the CIA appeared to be at odds with the US government. Notably, at Wednesday's Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing, Erdman alleged CIA swooped in and took the files which were set to be declassified, based on an executive order from President Donald Trump. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} These accusations riled up Luna who put out a series of posts against the John Ratcliffe-helmed intelligence agency. “Preserve the documents and deliver them to @DNIGabbard immediately or we will hold you in contempt of Congress @CIA,” Luna wrote. Elsewhere, she added “Someone at the CIA is actively undermining an executive order @CIA. I suggest you figure out who and quick. Punitive action incoming.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These accusations riled up Luna who put out a series of posts against the John Ratcliffe-helmed intelligence agency. “Preserve the documents and deliver them to @DNIGabbard immediately or we will hold you in contempt of Congress @CIA,” Luna wrote. Elsewhere, she added “Someone at the CIA is actively undermining an executive order @CIA. I suggest you figure out who and quick. Punitive action incoming.” {{/usCountry}}

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She further said “Given the nature of docs in question, we are sending a preservation notice. Docs need to be returned to ODNI given that ODNI was given direction and authority by the President to declass RFK, MLK, & JFK. Regarding MKULTRA, these were documents specifically requested by my Task Force and currently being used for our investigation.”

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.In the end Luna issued an ultimatum to the CIA as well, saying “The CIA has 24 hours to return the documents to Tulsi Gabbard’s office or else I will make a motion to issue a subpoena. These documents have been requested by Congress.”

Meanwhile, Luna's deleted post about the press conference drew attention from many online.

Anna Paulina Luna deleted CIA post draws attention

Jordan Crowder, who had shared Luna's now-deleted post about the press conference, wrote on X “Congresswoman Anna Luna had a pretty aggressive tweet aimed at the CIA…then she deleted it. I applaud her tenacity. But the CIA don’t play…As congress dives into these darker subjects (UFO, ARV, MK Ultra, etc) they’re gonna hit a wall…That wall is the CIA. On the other side of that wall is the truth…But it’s a VERY strong wall,” hinting at the intelligence agency's apparent opacity.

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Others too questioned the deleted post. “And the emergency press conference that Rep. Luna was suppose to hold is no longer happening and the post got deleted. Why the sudden change?,” one wrote. Another added “Something is going on.”

Luna herself provided a clarification of what went down with the CIA in Gabbard's office. Posting from her personal account, the Republican wrote “Clarification: Took documents that ODNI has jurisdiction over. Also, this did not happen today & was not a “raid” however it did take place and we are just being made aware of it based on reporting etc.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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