Annie Dillard dies at 81: Pulitzer prize-winning author's 3 marriages and kids in focus after her demise

Annie Dillard, the acclaimed author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning work Pilgrim at Tinker Creek, passed away at the age of 81 at her residence in South Wellfleet, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Annie Dillard, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Pilgrim at Tinker Creek, passed away at 81.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Maggie Nelson, Dillard's literary editor, verified her passing to the New York Times.

Annie Dillard dies: A look at her career

Pilgrim at Tinker Creek, a nonfiction work in which Dillard documented the natural environment surrounding her mountainous Virginia residence, was released in 1974 when the author was merely 28 years old. The publication achieved immediate critical acclaim and commercial success, establishing Dillard as one of the most distinguished nonfiction authors of her era.

Tinker Creek received the 1975 Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction and was subsequently recognized in Modern Library's 1998 compilation of the 100 greatest nonfiction works.

Also Read: NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash: 5 things to know as tributes pour in for victims and eyewitness reacts

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Confronted with the overwhelming effects of her newfound prominence and the deluge of interview solicitations, the contemplative Dillard sought refuge in Washington state, dividing her residence between Bellingham and the islands of Waldron and Lummi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Confronted with the overwhelming effects of her newfound prominence and the deluge of interview solicitations, the contemplative Dillard sought refuge in Washington state, dividing her residence between Bellingham and the islands of Waldron and Lummi. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Throughout her career, Dillard produced an extensive body of work encompassing poetry, essays, journalism, religious meditations, literary theory, two novels, and a widely acclaimed autobiography. Her haunting essay Total Eclipse, published in 1982 and reflecting upon her observation of a solar eclipse three years prior, was designated by Joyce Carol Oates among the 100 most significant essays of the twentieth century.

Dillard released her autobiographical work, An American Childhood, in 1987, which documented her formative years during the 1950s and 1960s in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania region.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In 1992, she unveiled her first novel, The Living, a historical fiction narrative that examines the experiences of European settlers and a community of Lummi indigenous peoples in late nineteenth-century Washington.

During her literary career, Dillard gained considerable recognition for her exceptional versatility as a writer. Her remarkable capacity to articulate the wonder that individuals experience when confronted with untamed nature and the diversity of existence profoundly moved her audience, and her deliberate decision to maintain a lifestyle immersed in the splendor of the natural world was distinctly evident in her literary compositions.

Annie Dillard dies: All on her 3 marriages and kids

Dillard entered into matrimony on three separate occasions, with her most recent marriage being to historical biographer Robert D Richardson. This union endured for a period of 32 years, concluding with his passing in 2020.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Richard Dillard: Married in 1965 (amicably divorced in 1975). He served as her creative writing instructor at Hollins College.

Gary Clevidence: Married in 1976 (divorced in 1988). He held a position as an anthropology professor at Fairhaven College.

Robert D. Richardson: Married in 1988 until his death in 2020. He was an accomplished historical biographer recognized for works including Henry Thoreau: A Life of the Mind. Following his passing, she did not enter into another marriage.

Cody Rose is her sole biological offspring, a daughter who was born in 1984 during her matrimonial union with her second spouse, Gary Clevidence.

In addition, she was also mother to her stepchildren – Carin and Shelly – during her marriage to Robert D. Richardson.