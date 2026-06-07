Anshul Kuncha family: Indian man shot dead in Philadelphia, sister calls out ‘fake pizza delivery trap'

A 28-year-old man from Telangana, India, who was employed part-time as a pizza delivery executive in the United States, was tragically shot and killed while responding to a delivery request in Philadelphia, which is suspected to have been a fraudulent order.

Anshul Kuncha, an Indian pizza delivery executive, was fatally shot in Philadelphia after responding to a fraudulent delivery request(LinkedIn/@anshulkuncha)

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The deceased, named Anshul Kuncha, was working for a multinational corporation and took on the part-time role of a pizza delivery executive during weekends to supplement his income.

On Saturday night, he received a “fake” delivery request directing him to an isolated area. Upon his arrival, an unknown assailant opened fire, striking Anshul multiple times in the head before escaping the scene.

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Anshul Kuncha shot dead in US: Here's what his devastating family said

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{{^usCountry}} According to Anshul's family, there was no theft involved in his case, which raises questions regarding the motive for the murder. According to a report by CBS News, cameras from the Philadelphia Housing Authority captured Kuncha walking with a pizza order while being followed by two individuals dressed in dark attire and carrying a backpack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Anshul's family, there was no theft involved in his case, which raises questions regarding the motive for the murder. According to a report by CBS News, cameras from the Philadelphia Housing Authority captured Kuncha walking with a pizza order while being followed by two individuals dressed in dark attire and carrying a backpack. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, the family mentioned that Anshul had been a victim of robbery in the United States, where his chain, phone, and cash were taken. However, he had never experienced a life-threatening assault prior to this event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, the family mentioned that Anshul had been a victim of robbery in the United States, where his chain, phone, and cash were taken. However, he had never experienced a life-threatening assault prior to this event. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anshul's sister, Tanvi, claimed that the pizza delivery was a "trap" intended to "kill him." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anshul's sister, Tanvi, claimed that the pizza delivery was a "trap" intended to "kill him." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "He was told to deliver pizza in an abandoned area, but we later learned it was a decoy. There was no one there; it was a trap, meant solely to kill him. We do not know what they gained or what their intentions were. They took my brother and killed him," she stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He was told to deliver pizza in an abandoned area, but we later learned it was a decoy. There was no one there; it was a trap, meant solely to kill him. We do not know what they gained or what their intentions were. They took my brother and killed him," she stated. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Anshul Kuncha, Hyderabad man shot dead in US, was a data expert: How weekend pizza delivery turned fatal

She additionally urged the authorities to expedite the return of her brother's remains to India. “My brother was a loving and joyful person. He had been in the US for nearly four years. We came to know that he was trapped through a fake pizza delivery request and was shot dead. Our only request is that his body be brought back to India as early as possible.”

Tanvi stated that the authorities had notified the family that the body would be available for handover on Monday. However, she implored the officials to hasten the process so that the family could conduct the final rites promptly. Additionally, she called for justice for her brother, saying that the family does not harbor any particular suspicions regarding individuals involved but desires that those accountable be identified and held responsible.

Anshul Kuncha's sister urges Indian family to not send their children to US

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While addressing the media, Tanvi urged the public to refrain from sending their children to the United States.

"This is a message to all parents considering sending their children to the US: My brother was a very loving and joyful person. He had no real reason to go to the US, but we sent him anyway. He didn't want to go either, but he did, and look where it got him. Do not send your children to the US," she said.

Any arrest made?

A reward of $20,000 is being offered for any information that results in an arrest and conviction. Although no arrests have been made thus far, investigators possess the phone number of the caller who placed the order and are currently working to ascertain whether the individual who called is linked to the incident.

Here's what Consulate General of India in New York has said

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The Consulate General of India in New York has recognized the incident and has indicated that it is communicating with local authorities as well as the grieving family.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anshul's family and is extending all possible assistance," it stated in a post on X.

We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA.



Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul’s family and is extending all possible assistance.… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 6, 2026

Anshul Kulcha's profile

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Following the completion of his B Tech in Hyderabad, Anshul relocated to the United States to pursue a Master's degree, motivated by the encouragement and support of his family. After finishing his studies, he obtained a position with KWC Company.

Kuncha, whose family resides in Gundlapochampally within the Medchal-Malkajgiri district on the periphery of Hyderabad city, relocated to the United States four years ago following the receipt of a job offer there, as per his sister.

Anshul's parents, who lives in Gundlapochampally, are K Srinivas and Nilima.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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