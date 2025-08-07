Antarctica evacuation: Why 3 researchers at US base needed medical attention. First details out

A dramatic evacuation unfolded this week when the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) airlifted three researchers from the US-operated McMurdo Station in Antarctica, prompted by a medical emergency. The operation was conducted amid 24-hour darkness and temperatures as low as -24°C (-11°F), involved one individual requiring urgent medical care, and two others needing attention beyond the station’s capabilities. Researchers were evacuated from a US-operated station in Antarctica(RNZAF)

Air Component Commander Air Commodore Andy Scott, in a RNZAF press release, noted that the evacuation was ‘one of the most challenging’ missions the crew has performed.

What happened on the Antarctica evacuation mission?

“The crew can only attempt the flight after detailed analysis of the weather and airfield state. The United States Antarctic Program Winter Team must physically create the runway before we can depart by ensuring the ice is groomed and suitable for landing,” he said.

“Although they determine it is safe, it's still an extremely challenging environment to fly in on Night Vision Goggles due to the extreme weather conditions, which are highly changeable at this time of year and makes accurate forecasting a challenge.”

"This, coupled with there being no airfields available to divert to once the aircraft is past a certain point south adds to the risk, so these missions are not taken lightly,” he added.

The McMurdo Station, a key hub supporting around 200 winter staff, relies on international support for emergencies during the Antarctic winter, when isolation and harsh conditions limit medical resources.

The RNZAF’s 19.5-hour mission, executed with a C-130J Hercules equipped with a doctor, successfully transported the trio to Christchurch, New Zealand. US Chargé d’Affaires Melissa Sweeney praised the effort as ‘flawless’.

“We are so very grateful. Our Kiwi partners didn’t hesitate to undertake this mission in one of the most unforgiving environments on Earth. Their skill and readiness are truly world-class,” she said.