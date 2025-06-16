Anti-abortion motive suspected in fatal shooting of Minnesota lawmaker

Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents in Minnesota have launched a massive manhunt for a gunman who posed as a police officer and fatally shot a Democratic state lawmaker and her husband. A memorial sits outside the Minnesota State Capitol in honor of murdered Democratic state assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S., June 15, 2025. (REUTERS)

Authorities describe the killings as a politically motivated assassination, possibly driven by anti-abortion extremism.

The attack also left another Democratic lawmaker and his wife seriously wounded, sparking national outrage amid growing concerns over political violence in the United States.

The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, remained on the run as of Sunday. Officers recovered a vehicle, a hat, and other belongings linked to Boelter in a rural area southwest of Minneapolis, but said the man himself had not been located.

“We're certainly operating as though he's still alive, and believe he is at this time,” said Drew Evans, head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, during a press conference.

Boelter is accused of killing State Representative Melissa Hortman, a prominent Democrat in the Minnesota House, and her husband Mark, at their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday.

Prior to that, he allegedly shot and seriously wounded State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette at their residence nearby.

Hoffman was struck by nine bullets and underwent surgery on Sunday. “He is closer every hour to being out of the woods,” said Yvette in a message shared by US Senator Amy Klobuchar. “We are both incredibly lucky to be alive,” she added.

Police say Boelter fled on foot after exchanging fire with responding officers. A separate vehicle left outside the Hortmans’ home, made to look like a police SUV with flashing lights, contained a list of other political and institutional targets.

Boelter reportedly has ties to evangelical ministries and claimed experience as a security expert in Gaza and Africa, according to public and online records reviewed by Reuters.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, the suspect’s “target list” included abortion providers and several high-profile Democrats in the state, among them Governor Tim Walz, who ran as the Democratic vice-presidential candidate in 2024, and Senator Klobuchar.

“There clearly was some through line with abortion, because of the groups that were on the list. So that was one of his motivations,” Klobuchar told NBC’s Meet the Press.

Governor Walz described the killings as a “politically motivated assassination.”

Gunman posed as police officer

The rampage began around 2 am Saturday when Boelter allegedly attacked the Hoffmans in their home, before driving several miles to the Hortmans' residence, where both Melissa and Mark were killed.

The FBI has released images showing the suspect in a rubber mask and a police-style uniform.

Damon Voight, a neighbour of Boelter’s in Green Isle, said his wife was on edge. “My wife is freaked out. She’s like, ‘We’ve got guns in the house, right?’” he told reporters.

The city of Champlin, home to the Hoffmans, cancelled its annual Father Hennepin Festival, which had included live music and carnival events.

Outside the state capitol in St. Paul, flowers, flags, and handwritten messages formed a small memorial. One note read, “Justice for Melissa,” with a heart drawn beside it.

With Reuters inputs