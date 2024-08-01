Anti-Israel protesters hold up portrait of Ismail Haniyeh, wave pro-terror flag in Times Square: Watch

Shocking footage shows anti-Israel protesters in Times Square holding up a portrait of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was recently assassinated. During the same protest on Wednesday, July 31, demonstrators were also seen waving a pro-terror flag. Anti-Israel protesters hold up portrait of Ismail Haniyeh, wave pro-terror flag in Times Square (@SpyderMonkey0_0/X)

The crowd yelled “Free Palestine,” while one demonstrator held up a flag representing Hamas, and another displayed a photograph of Haniyeh. The protester with Haniyeh’s photo wore a mask and sunglasses, and donned a hat with a yellow headband around it, representing Hezbollah.

Another protester was also seen holding up a portrait of Haniyeh, and other demonstrators were seen displaying Palestinian flags at the Crossroads of the World. The demonstration, which saw about 300 attendees, was held in response to a speech by former Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Jonathan Conricus, which was given in midtown. The event was also attended by Israel supporters.

A few pro-Palestinian protesters were seen surrounding a pair of Israel supporters and seemingly throwing some kind of liquid at them. In response, a woman wearing a pro-Israel shirt sprayed the group with some substance. A man accompanying the woman said she was only “protecting herself.” Police later separated the group.

An Israel supporter said that he believes the pro-Palestinian demonstrators “chose violence.” “He is a war monger,” the Israel supporter said of Haniyeh.

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

Haniyeh, Hamas’ top political leader, was killed by a predawn airstrike in Tehran on Wednesday. Iran and the militant group have blamed Hamas, with Iran’s supreme leader saying he vows revenge against Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not address the killing but said that Israel “will exact a very heavy price from any aggression against us on any front.” “There are challenging days ahead,” he said.

Haniyeh was killed just after he had attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president in Tehran. The strike also came hours after a top commander in Iran’s ally Hezbollah was targeted by Israel in Beirut, the Lebanese capital.