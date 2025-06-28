Antonio Brown lashes out at Woah Vicky after she posts a poolside selfie: Stop posting me…'

Antonio Brown is back in the spotlight, but this time it is not for his sports career. The former NFL star has found himself embroiled in a heated exchange with influencer Woah Vicky, after she posted a cozy poolside photo of the pair, igniting a whirlwind of controversy on social media. Former NFL star Antonio Brown reacted explosively to Woah Vicky's selfie.(@AB84/X, @woahhvickyyy/X)

Antonio Brown blasts Woah Vicky over posting a selfie

Vicky recently shared a cozy sun-kissed selfie of herself with Brown as the former player wrapped his arm around her on social media. The photo went viral as netizens began to speculate if the two are a thing or dating. However, Brown immediately shut down any romance speculations with the influencer and with utmost brutality.

Responding to the selfie, he wrote, "Fan h** stay on my d***,” he wrote. “I fingered weed residue in her p****… stop posting me cracker ion f*** wit ya crack head ahhh.”

It is unclear what led the former NFL player to respond to a harmless, sweet selfie with such angry words. However, the message is clear that Brown does not want to get associated with Vicky in any way.

Netizens react to Brown's brutal response

A user wrote on X, “Antonio Brown always brings the drama—can't say I'm surprised he clapped back at Woah Vicky. If markets were involved, @alexgraytrust would probably say it’s another wild AB volatility spike.” A second user wrote, “Aside from the mental issues…Antonio Brown is f***in hilarious dawg.” A third user wrote, “Antonio Brown has to chill…”

A third user wrote, “Cause it’s Woah Vicky. I’d be ashamed too.” Another user wrote, “ot AB snapping on Woah Vicky over one pic. The drama is messyyy and I’m eating it up like popcorn.”