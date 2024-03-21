AOC ripped for claiming 'RICO isn't a crime' during tense exchange with Tony Bobulinski; what is it?

In a heated discussion with Hunter Biden's ex-associate Tony Bobulinski, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed that Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) is “not a crime” but a “category”. AOC said RICO is "not a crime" in heated exchange with Tony Bobulinski during Biden's impeachment hearing on Wednesday.(C-Span)

On Wednesday, AOC targeted Bobulinski during President Joe Biden's impeachment probe hearing, claiming that his testimony did not support the GOP's accusation of high crimes by the POTUS.

"Is it your testimony today that you personally witnessed President Joe Biden commit a crime?" she asked. When Bobulinski tried to speak, AOC interrupted him by posing another question. She asked him to cite specific offenses Biden had committed.

Bobulinski said, “RICO, you’re obviously not familiar with, corruption [inaudible].” “Excuse me, Sir. RICO isn't a crime,” AOC snapped back at him, adding that “it is a category”.

She further asserted that House Republicans have failed in their attempt to accuse Biden of a "high crime," which meets the criteria for impeachment.

‘What an imbecile’: AOC faces ire after Bobulinski clash

AOC-Bobulinski clash sparked many questions online over Republican leader and former President Donald Trump's RICO charges in Georgia.

Trump was accused of breaking Georgia's RICO statutes last year. He has denied the charges made against him in Georgia, which are related to his attempt to tamper the presidential election in 2020.

In an interview with Fox News, Gregg Jarrett slammed AOC for claiming RICO isn't a crime and said she tends to embarrass herself with “fundamental lack of knowledge”.

Sara Gonzales, a political commentator, wrote on X: "Well damn. Hope @AOC can tell Fani Willis to drop those RICO charges against Trump."

"What an imbecile @AOC is. Corruption is a crime. They are charging Donald Trump with RICO or racketeering. That is a crime," Podcast host Matt Locke reacted.

"I thought RICO was what they are charging Trump? So now RICO isn’t a crime?" another X user wrote.

“AOC walked into that one. I guess she will go to law school after the November election,” one more chimed in.

What is RICO?

RICO, which stands for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, was passed in 1970. It is federal law that fights against organised crime in The US. The statute allowed prosecutors to pursue the powerful people inside a criminal organisation, rather than merely targeting the lower-level individuals indulged in dirty work.

In a 1989 judgment, the US Supreme Court stated that the legislation was framed "broadly enough to encompass a wide range of criminal activity, taking many different forms and likely to attract a broad array of perpetrators".

RICO rules empower prosecutors to accuse many people who commit any of the 35 offenses that include bribery, murder, extortion, kidnapping and drug dealing.