Apple TV down: How to solve ‘problem loading this content’ error amid outage?

Apple's streaming service Apple TV was down for nearly 15,000 users in the US on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The platform noted that users mainly encountered server issues, with some seeing the ‘problem loading this content’ error message. Apple TV was down for thousands of users on Thursday(Unsplash)

While Apple has not issued an official statement, similar issues in the past, linked to server overload, network hiccups, or app bugs, suggest this is a widespread problem.

The error, commonly tied to playback failures, indicates a breakdown in communication between your device and Apple TV servers. It can freeze content, cause buffering, or halt loading entirely, affecting smart TVs, iPhones, and Apple TV boxes.

Step-by-Step Fixes for the Error

Check Outage Status: Visit Downdetector or Apple's system status page (apple.com/support/systemstatus). If widespread, wait 30-60 minutes—servers often recover quickly.

Restart Apple TV and Device: Go to Settings > General > Restart, or hold the TV and Volume Down buttons on the remote for 5 seconds until the light flashes.

Toggle Subtitles and Audio: In Settings > Audio & Video > Subtitles, switch to "Off." For some, captions overload bandwidth.

Update App and Software: Ensure tvOS is current (Settings > System > Software Updates). Update the Apple TV app on iOS or other devices, as outdated versions trigger the error.

Reset Network and Cache: Switch to a different Wi-Fi or use Ethernet; test speeds (25 Mbps minimum). Clear app cache on iOS (Settings > General > iPhone Storage > Offload App) or Android (Apps > Storage > Clear Cache).

Try Another Device or Content: Stream on an iPhone or computer if using Apple TV, or switch apps. If it works, the issue is device-specific - reinstall the app.

Contact Support: Submit a ticket at support.apple.com with the error code and device details; responses average 24 hours.