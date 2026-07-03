Are stock markets closed today? Here's what traders need to know about the July 4th holiday

US markets are closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, because the country is observing the Independence Day holiday early, as per NYSE holiday calendar, Nasdaq holiday schedule. Independence Day is officially celebrated on July 4 every year, but it will be celebrated on a Saturday this year.

NYSE, Nasdaq and most US banks are closed on July 3 as Independence Day is observed early.(Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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When a US federal holiday falls on a Saturday, it is usually observed on the previous Friday. That is why markets are closed on July 3 instead of July 4. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq and the US bond market are all closed on Friday, July 3.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) also recommended that the US bond market close early at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 2, before remaining closed on Friday.

US market reopening date

Regular trading in US stocks and bonds will start again on Monday, July 6, 2026. Because markets are closed, there will be no regular trading in US-listed stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or major stock indexes on Friday.

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{{^usCountry}} Investors will also not see live movement in the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite or Dow Jones Industrial Average while markets remain closed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investors will also not see live movement in the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite or Dow Jones Industrial Average while markets remain closed. {{/usCountry}}

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Cryptocurrency markets are different because they operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so Bitcoin and other digital assets continue trading during the holiday, as per MarketWatch.

Why July 4 matters

The July 4 holiday marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, when the United States declared itself an independent nation. This year also marks the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. Independence Day is one of the 12 official federal holidays in the United States. The holiday is widely celebrated with fireworks, parades, concerts and patriotic events across the country.

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Although the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776, large public celebrations became more common after the War of 1812, as per USA Today, citing the Library of Congress. Major public projects, including ceremonies for the Erie Canal and the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, were planned around Independence Day celebrations during the 1800s. The US Congress officially made Independence Day a federal holiday on June 28, 1870.

Are banks open?

Most banks will be closed on Friday, July 3, because Independence Day is officially observed that day when July 4 falls on a Saturday.

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Federal Reserve banks and branches will also be closed for the observed holiday. Most commercial banks follow the Federal Reserve's holiday schedule.

Customers should check with their local bank branch because some locations may have different hours or special schedules.

Bank ATMs will continue to work normally. Customers can still withdraw cash, deposit money and check balances. Bank mobile apps and online banking services will also remain available for everyday banking tasks.

Federal Banking Holidays in 2026

There are 12 federal banking holidays in 2026 because Inauguration Day is added in a presidential inauguration year.

The 2026 federal banking holidays are:

January 1 – New Year's Day

January 19 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

February 16 – Washington's Birthday

May 25 – Memorial Day

June 19 – Juneteenth

July 3 – Independence Day (Observed)

September 7 – Labor Day

October 12 – Columbus Day

November 11 – Veterans Day

November 26 – Thanksgiving Day

December 25 – Christmas Day

January 20 – Inauguration Day (via Yahoo Finance)

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When a federal holiday falls on a Saturday, banks usually observe it on the previous Friday. If the holiday falls on a Sunday, banks usually observe it on the following Monday.

Therefore, all major US stock exchanges and bond markets are closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, because Independence Day falls on a Saturday, while cryptocurrency markets continue trading without interruption.