‘Are they Hammond Bears now?’: Rival fans react to Bears potentially leaving Chicago for Indiana

As lawmakers in Indiana announced Thursday that the Chicago Bears could leave Illinois altogether and build a new home in Hammond, in Indiana's Lake County, rival fans erupted and took a dig at the franchise. The Chicago Bears logo at a news conference in Lake Forest, Illinois. (AP)

The Bears have long been planning to move out of their home stadium, Soldier Field in Chicago. Amid the lookout for a new place to build a home, on Thursday, lawmakers in Indiana announced that they are in talks with the franchise to finalize a new deal in which the Chicago Bears would move to Hammond.

However, at this time, the relocation is far from finalized, Indiana Governor Mike Braun said in a statement said on X. "We have built a strong relationship with the Bears organization that will serve as the foundation for a public-private partnership, leading to the construction of a world-class stadium and a win for taxpayers," he said, adding that both parties are discussing the “framework for a possible deal.”

However, the move left rivals of the Chicago Bears in splits. Many thought about whether they would change their name to 'Hammond Bears', given that they are planning to leave Chicago and Illinois.

“Indiana Bears? The #Bears released a statement reaffirming their intent to continue pursuing a new stadium project in Hammond, Indiana,” NFL Insider Ari Meirov wrote.