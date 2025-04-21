Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Argentina in 'profound sorrow' over death of homegrown Pope Francis; President Javier Milei's full statement here

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 21, 2025 05:41 PM IST

Argentina mourns the passing of Pope Francis, who died at 88, with President Javier Milei honouring his legacy.

On April 21, 2025, Argentina was struck by the heartbreaking news of the death of Pope Francis, the former archbishop of Buenos Aires, at the age of 88 in the Vatican following a prolonged illness. Born Jorge Bergoglio in 1936 to Italian immigrant parents, he made history as the first Latin American pope.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, passed away at 88 in the Vatican on April 21, 2025, after a long illness. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)(AFP)
Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, passed away at 88 in the Vatican on April 21, 2025, after a long illness. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Who is Cardinal Dolan? Can the Archbishop of New York become first American pope?

Argentina's President mourns the loss of Pope Francis

While some in Argentina mourned that he never returned to his homeland as a pontiff, his legacy as a champion of the marginalised resonated far beyond the shores of his native land, as reported by The Straits Times.

Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei wrote on X, “It is with profound sorrow that I learnt this sad morning that Pope Francis, Jorge Bergoglio, passed away today and is now resting in peace.” He added in his message, "Despite differences that seem minor today, having been able to know him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honour for me. I bid farewell to the Holy Father and stand with all of us who are today dealing with this sad news.”

Also Read: Donald Trump pays tribute to Pope Francis; ‘May God Bless him’

Clashes and reconciliations between Pope Francis and Milei

Milei, a strong advocate of free markets, had previously criticised Pope Francis, calling him a socialist and even the devil's representative on Earth. However, the two later reconciled, and the presidency's office praised the pontiff for his promotion of inter-religious dialogue. encouraging spirituality among young people, and pushing for cost cuts in the Vatican, which aligns with Milei’s own approach to austerity.

The people of Argentina were still learning of the Pope's demise as they woke up on the morning after Easter and headed for work. A mass is expected to take place for him, which is expected to be held at 8:30 am local time, as reported by Reuters.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Argentina in 'profound sorrow' over death of homegrown Pope Francis; President Javier Milei's full statement here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On