Argentina in 'profound sorrow' over death of homegrown Pope Francis; President Javier Milei's full statement here

On April 21, 2025, Argentina was struck by the heartbreaking news of the death of Pope Francis, the former archbishop of Buenos Aires, at the age of 88 in the Vatican following a prolonged illness. Born Jorge Bergoglio in 1936 to Italian immigrant parents, he made history as the first Latin American pope. Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, passed away at 88 in the Vatican on April 21, 2025, after a long illness. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Who is Cardinal Dolan? Can the Archbishop of New York become first American pope?

Argentina's President mourns the loss of Pope Francis

While some in Argentina mourned that he never returned to his homeland as a pontiff, his legacy as a champion of the marginalised resonated far beyond the shores of his native land, as reported by The Straits Times.

Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei wrote on X, “It is with profound sorrow that I learnt this sad morning that Pope Francis, Jorge Bergoglio, passed away today and is now resting in peace.” He added in his message, "Despite differences that seem minor today, having been able to know him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honour for me. I bid farewell to the Holy Father and stand with all of us who are today dealing with this sad news.”

Also Read: Donald Trump pays tribute to Pope Francis; ‘May God Bless him’

Clashes and reconciliations between Pope Francis and Milei

Milei, a strong advocate of free markets, had previously criticised Pope Francis, calling him a socialist and even the devil's representative on Earth. However, the two later reconciled, and the presidency's office praised the pontiff for his promotion of inter-religious dialogue. encouraging spirituality among young people, and pushing for cost cuts in the Vatican, which aligns with Milei’s own approach to austerity.

The people of Argentina were still learning of the Pope's demise as they woke up on the morning after Easter and headed for work. A mass is expected to take place for him, which is expected to be held at 8:30 am local time, as reported by Reuters.