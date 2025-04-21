Who is Cardinal Dolan? Can the Archbishop of New York become first American pope?

The Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, is one of several American cardinals who will be able to cast ballots in the papal conclave in 2025 after Pope Francis's passing on Monday. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York state, takes part in Easter Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., April 20, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 after weeks of health troubles as he battled double pneumonia and bronchitis.

Among the most well-known Catholics in the US, Dolan is well-known for his charm, media acumen, and conservative dogma.

Know about Cardinal Dolan

Pope Benedict XVI appointed Dolan a cardinal in 2012 after he was appointed archbishop in 2009, and he frequently appears in the national media advocating the Catholic Church's stance on social and moral concerns.

Holding fast to his beliefs, he was president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Politically, he has received praise for standing up for the Church and its doctrine, particularly during the Obama administration's debate over funding for abortion and contraception.

Additionally, he has not shied away from questioning internal Church dynamics. Along with twelve other cardinals, he signed an open letter to Pope Francis in 2015, voicing concerns about the Synod on the Family and cautioning that it would cause the Church to become fragmented in a way that is comparable to that of liberal Protestant organizations.

Dolan, however, is not regarded as a front-runner for pope.

Can an American take over Francis and become pope?

While only cardinals are now given substantial consideration, any male Catholic who has been baptized is entitled to be elected pope.

The Catholic Church often chooses popes from non-superpower nations. Therefore, there has never been an American pope.

Eight cardinals, including Dolan, are anticipated to attend the 2025 conclave of the American Catholic Church, one of the largest and wealthiest in the world.

They will have a powerful voice in choosing the next pope because of their combined presence.