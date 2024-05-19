‘Armed intruder’ guns down female student of Georgia’s Kennesaw State University on campus

A female student at Georgia’s Kennesaw State University was shot dead on campus by an “armed intruder” on Saturday, May 18, officials have said. “Kennesaw State officials can confirm that a female student was fatally shot on campus,” the school said on its website, adding, “A suspect has been detained.” Suspect guns down female student of Georgia’s Kennesaw State University on campus (Kennesaw State University/Facebook)

“There is no threat to the campus community. Kennesaw State University Police are working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and we will provide updated information once it becomes available,” the school added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The student was reportedly gunned down around 4 pm. KSU Emergency Management wrote in a social media post in the past, “Kennesaw Campus: Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice. Suspect was last seen near the Machinist Lodge on campus at approx 2:40 PM.”

Later, another update said, “Person was shot on Kennesaw Campus. Suspect is no longer a threat to campus. Avoid the South Campus Housing area due to police activity”.

The incident is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the university. The deceased student has not been publicly identified yet. Some students expressed their shock at a crime like this happening inside the campus.

"I didn't hear anything. I was very surprised when I got the alert from KSU," Ben Berman, a student at the university told Fox 5. Berman lives off campus in an area that is just about five minutes from the crime scene.

This incident comes months after Laken Riley’s murder

This incident comes months after the murder of Laken Riley, a Georgia nursing student who was killed by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan migrant who was living in the US illegally. Riley was killed when she was out jogging on the University of Georgia campus in Athens. She transferred from the University of Georgia to Augusta University School of Nursing in 2023.