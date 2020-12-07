e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Georgia campus on lockdown amid report of intruder

Georgia campus on lockdown amid report of intruder

The school said via Twitter that the suspect was last seen near the Machinist Lodge on the Marietta campus at about 2:40 p.m.

world Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 02:52 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kennesaw
The school is located in Marietta, about 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) north of Atlanta.
The school is located in Marietta, about 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) north of Atlanta. (File Photo. Representative image)
         

Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been seen on campus and is urging students and others there to seek shelter until further notice.

The school said via Twitter that the suspect was last seen near the Machinist Lodge on the Marietta campus at about 2:40 p.m.

The school is located in Marietta, about 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

tags
top news
Opposition parties back call for Bharat bandh
Opposition parties back call for Bharat bandh
Shiv Sena to support farmers’ stir over laws
Shiv Sena to support farmers’ stir over laws
SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covishield in India
SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covishield in India
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus
Covid-19 in Delhi: Positivity rate 3.68%, lowest since April
Covid-19 in Delhi: Positivity rate 3.68%, lowest since April
At Singhu border, 2,000 personnel maintaining peace at farmers’ protest
At Singhu border, 2,000 personnel maintaining peace at farmers’ protest
Andhra Pradesh: One dead, 290 taken ill in Eluru due to mysterious disease
Andhra Pradesh: One dead, 290 taken ill in Eluru due to mysterious disease
Covid update: Punjab CM seeks vaccine clarification; Pfizer asks for India approval
Covid update: Punjab CM seeks vaccine clarification; Pfizer asks for India approval
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In