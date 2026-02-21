Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Asha Sharma: 5 key things about Microsoft AI replacing Phil Spencer as Xbox boss

    Asha Sharma, former head of Microsoft's AI enterprise teams, will lead Microsoft Gaming following Phil Spencer's departure.

    Published on: Feb 21, 2026 3:29 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Asha Sharma, the former head of development for Microsoft's AI enterprise teams, is set to lead Microsoft Gaming after Phil Spencer announced that he is leaving after 12 years.

    Asha Sharma, former head of Microsoft's AI enterprise teams, will lead Microsoft Gaming following Phil Spencer's departure. (Asha Sharma Microsoft Azure Blog)
    Asha Sharma, former head of Microsoft's AI enterprise teams, will lead Microsoft Gaming following Phil Spencer's departure. (Asha Sharma Microsoft Azure Blog)

    Sharma previously led Microsoft's CoreAI product group, heading development of the company's AI platform and services.

    According to Sharma, she is dedicated to "the return of Xbox," games in "new categories and markets where we can add real value, grounded in what players care about most," and games that "always will be art, crafted by humans" rather than “flooding our ecosystem with soulless AI slop.”

    • Shirin Gupta
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shirin Gupta

      Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Asha Sharma: 5 Key Things About Microsoft AI Replacing Phil Spencer As Xbox Boss
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes