Asha Sharma: 5 key things about Microsoft AI replacing Phil Spencer as Xbox boss

Asha Sharma, the former head of development for Microsoft's AI enterprise teams, is set to lead Microsoft Gaming after Phil Spencer announced that he is leaving after 12 years. Asha Sharma, former head of Microsoft's AI enterprise teams, will lead Microsoft Gaming following Phil Spencer's departure. (Asha Sharma Microsoft Azure Blog)

Sharma previously led Microsoft's CoreAI product group, heading development of the company's AI platform and services.

According to Sharma, she is dedicated to "the return of Xbox," games in "new categories and markets where we can add real value, grounded in what players care about most," and games that "always will be art, crafted by humans" rather than “flooding our ecosystem with soulless AI slop.”