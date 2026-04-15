Ashlee Jenae cause of death: How did Miami-based influencer die? Officials provide update on ‘strangulation’ claims

Zuberi Chembera, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Zanzibar, who also serves as the Deputy Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI), has provided an update on the cause of death of Ashlee Jenae, a 31-year-old Miami-based lifestyle influencer who was found dead in a Tanzania hotel just days after her engagement. Police in the Tanzanian islands of Zanzibar are currently holding her fiancé, Joe McCann, according to The Citizen.

Ashlee Jenae cause of death: How did Miami-based influencer die? Latest update(ashleejenae/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chembera addressed the incident on Tuesday, April 14, saying that police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine Ashlee’s actual cause of death. Joe’s passport has also been "withheld," the local police said in a statement, according to the BBC. He is understood to be speaking to police as a witness.

What we know about Ashlee Jenae’s cause of death

Chembera refuted rumors surfacing on social media that Ashlee’s cause of death was strangulation. He clarified that the documents circulating online are not official, and were not issued by relevant authorities.

Read More | Where is Ashlee Jenae's fiancé? What we know as Joe McCann faces scrutiny after influencer's death in Tanzania hotel

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Chembera further said that the investigation is still underway and Ashlee’s family is involved in the process, which includes the dispatch of representatives from the Coroner's office, authorized by the Embassy and the victim's family, to assist in the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chembera further said that the investigation is still underway and Ashlee’s family is involved in the process, which includes the dispatch of representatives from the Coroner's office, authorized by the Embassy and the victim's family, to assist in the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The investigation is being carried out in collaboration with other investigative bodies. A post-mortem examination of Ashlee’s body is being done at Lumumba Hospital in Unguja. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation is being carried out in collaboration with other investigative bodies. A post-mortem examination of Ashlee’s body is being done at Lumumba Hospital in Unguja. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chembera said that the hotel management had received a report from a guest in room number 24, saying they heard an altercation coming from room number 25, where Joe and Ashlee were staying. The disturbance prompted the management to decide to shift Joe to room number 65, located about an eight-minute walk from their original room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chembera said that the hotel management had received a report from a guest in room number 24, saying they heard an altercation coming from room number 25, where Joe and Ashlee were staying. The disturbance prompted the management to decide to shift Joe to room number 65, located about an eight-minute walk from their original room. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Before the incident, Ashlee has reportedly requested a charging cable from a hotel employee because she faced issues with her own. The employee was asked to return after ten minutes, and when he did, he found Ashlee hanging from a clothesline. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

Read More | Who is Joe McCann? Ashlee Jenae's fiancé under spotlight after US influencer's death, ‘She would never commit suicide’

Ashlee’s Tanzania trip was meant to celebrate her 31st birthday and her recent engagement to Joe, with whom she shared several photos on Instagram. She was found dead at the Serval Wildlife Resort in Tanzania, following which Joe said that Tanzanian authorities determined she died by hanging and have characterized the death as a suicide.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ashlee’s loved ones have rejected the suicide claim, with her parents saying her death in Tanzania "doesn't make any sense.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON