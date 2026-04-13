Ashlee Jenae case: Caption of photos with fiancé days before death unnerves Netizens, ‘No one wake me up’

In an April 4 post on Instagram, Ashlee shared a series of photos where she and Joe are seen bonding with wild animals somewhere in Africa. One photo shows the two of them kissing just after Joe had proposed to her, and she had said yes. A video posted as a part of a different carousel later revealed the moment Joe proposed.

A caption of one of Ashlee Jenae’s recent Instagram posts has caught Netizens’ attention, with many noting how eerie since it sounds since it was posted days before her death. The 31-year-old Miami-based lifestyle influencer was found dead in a Tanzania hotel. Ashlee died just days after her engagement to her fiancé Joe McCann.

The caption unnerved Netizens after the news of her death surfaced, with one user commenting, “Idk I just don’t like all these captions it’s like knowing without knowing”. “It’s so crazy how coincidentally, we say things without even realizing it’s something that’s about to actually happen. The universe knows, before you even realize you’re speaking it in real time..her caption is just so ironic,” another user said.

Read More | Who is Joe McCann? Ashlee Jenae's fiancé under spotlight after US influencer's death, ‘She would never commit suicide’

“Ugh everytime someone pass their caption says something that insinuate their last days. This why we gotta be careful what words we use over ourselves. I really hate this happened to her,” wrote a user. “Ugh the caption she deserves better! I pray he gets charged bc she clearly did not bring harm to herself,” another said.

What happened to Ashlee Jenae? Ashlee’s Tanzania trip was meant to celebrate her 31st birthday and her recent engagement to Joe, with whom she shared several photos on Instagram. She was found dead at the Serval Wildlife Resort in Tanzania, following which Joe said that Tanzanian authorities determined she died by hanging and have characterized the death as a suicide.

Read More | Where is Ashlee Jenae's fiancé? What we know as Joe McCann faces scrutiny after influencer's death in Tanzania hotel

Ashlee’s loved ones have rejected the suicide claim, including her close friend, PR executive Savannah Britt, who wrote on X, “We need justice for my friend Ashlee Jenae who was found dead in her hotel in Tanzania and her fiance Joe McCann claims she hung herself. Anyone who knows Ash knows she would NEVER commit suicide. We need answers now!”